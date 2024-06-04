Lincoln Gold Mining Inc.: Lincoln Gold Announces the Retirement of a Director

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. (TSXV:LMG) (the "Company" or "Lincoln Gold") - The board of directors of Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. announce that Mr. Andrew F. B. Milligan, will retire as a director of the Company effective May 31, 2024. Mr. Milligan has served as a Director of the Company, as Chairman of the Board, and also on various corporate committees, since he became a director of the Company on its incorporation in December 2006.

Mr. Milligan holds a Master's degree in Economics from Glasgow University. He is an experienced entrepreneur and business executive who became progressively interested in mining and exploration after an earlier career as an economist and administrator in the aerospace industry. From 1980 onward his focus was on gold mining, and he has served as a director or held senior officer, or consultant positions for many other junior mining companies over the years. Under his direction from 1980 - 84, TRV Minerals' West End gold project in Idaho was brought into production; from 1984 - 86, Glamis Gold Ltd. brought three mines into production; and from 1986 - 1997, Cornucopia's Ivanhoe mine and Mineral Ridge mine were brought into production. Mr. Milligan was also a director of Skye Resources Inc., a billion-dollar nickel project in Guatemala, now owned by Hudbay Minerals Inc.

Mr, Paul Saxton, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. stated:

"It has been an honour and a privilege to have had Andrew on our Board of Directors over the last number of years. I first met Andrew when I was hired by Adolf Lundin to help with the development of the American Girl operation just outside of Yuma, Arizona. Over the years, Andrew has offered much time, effort and encouragement in moving Lincoln forward and we at Lincoln are forever thankful for his contribution and advice. He has agreed to remain as an advisor to the Company, which is very much appreciated and his knowledge and extensive experience in public company and mine management, mergers/acquisitions and joint ventures will remain an advantage for the Company."

About Lincoln Gold Mining Inc.:

Lincoln is a Canadian precious metals exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, BC. Lincoln holds 100% interest in Pine Grove gold project located in Nevada, US, renowned for its mining-friendly regulations. Lincoln received conditional approval from the TSXV on its acquisition of the Bell Mountain from Eros Resources Corp. The anticipated completion of this transaction will mark a pivotal moment for Lincoln, enabling a potent operational synergy between these two properties. Lincoln is committed to maintaining steady and robust progress towards its goal of becoming a mid-tier gold producer.

For further information about the company, please contact:

Lincoln Gold Mining Inc.

Paul Saxton

President and Chief Executive Officer

Phone: 604-688-7377

Email: saxton@lincolnmining.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Lincoln Gold Mining Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com