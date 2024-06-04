Omniwire Inc: Omniwire Introduces Cutting-Edge Biometric Authentication Features for Digital Banking??

With the rise of bank fraud crimes, the fintech company offers a safer, user-friendly option with its groundbreaking patented biometric authentication technology for core banking providers.?

Omniwire's biometric authentication technology provides a significant security leap in digital banking solutions. Banking security has never been more important: synthetic identity fraud will likely exceed $23 billion by 2030, according to the Deloitte Center for Financial Services. That trend has banks and fintechs seeking more advanced security systems, such as secure biometric technology, to deal with high-value transactions that are more likely to be conducted online than in-person.

"The future of digital banking lies in enhancing trust and security through cutting-edge biometric authentication," said Omniwire CEO Serge Beck. "We continue to innovate and lead digital banking technologies with our patented user authentication technology providing additional layers of security."

A key feature of Omniwire's innovative biometric authentication technology is the implementation of passwordless login environments. Omniwire combines secure PKI authentication with user-friendly biometric checks to eliminate the need for vulnerable passwords.?The biometric login also creates a user-friendly interface that simplifies the authentication process with immediate verification through mobile push notifications. Omniwire's technology supports Apple and Android biometrics for a smooth and secure login experience for users.

Biometric authentication also provides multifactor verification, adding an extra layer of security to digital transactions. That safeguards accurate user authentication across various applications and provides users with peace of mind when conducting financial transactions or accessing sensitive information.??

Omniwire's secure platform establishes identity management, securely storing and managing user identities across various systems and applications.?Omniwire protects against data breaches and other unauthorized access by utilizing advanced encryption technology?for secure and segregated storage of user data. Every biometric authentication instance is recorded and logged, adding robust protection against unauthorized access and data breaches.?

Omniwire's patented biometric authentication system with its passwordless login is further proof of the company's commitment to innovation and why financial institutions and fintechs worldwide value Omniwire as a trusted partner in banking infrastructure.

About Omniwire

Omniwire is a leading next-generation fintech company specializing in core banking, issuer processing and card issuing services.?Its comprehensive suite of secure, cloud-based, patented technology streamlines processes and drives improved efficiency, providing clients with seamless integration and aggressive go-to-market strategies.

