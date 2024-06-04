Anzeige
Dienstag, 04.06.2024
10 Gründe für ein herausragendes Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis bei dieser Nickel-Aktie
WKN: A143DP | ISIN: FR0004125920 | Ticker-Symbol: ANI
Dow Jones News
04.06.2024 15:43 Uhr
Amundi Asset Management: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds

DJ Amundi Asset Management: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds 

Amundi Asset Management (RUSG,RSGL) 
Amundi Asset Management: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds 
04-Jun-2024 / 15:10 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 09/07/2024

-- Overview - Please find attached the Notices to Shareholders. They can also be found on Amundi website: Importantinformation: Merger of several ETFs | Amundi ETF Luxembourg | Retail - The Absorbed ETFs below will merge into the Receiving ETFs on 09/07/2024. - The receiving tickers in green will be transferred and activated on the merger date, please find thedetails in the table below. - Tickers in green = new tickers, tickers in red = discontinued tickers. - Characteristics of the Receiving ETFs will remain the same after the effective date. - Please refer to the Overview section of the Excel file attached for more information. 

Receiving ETFs 
ISIN     Replication ETF NAME      Index    TER  ETF Symbol Trading Stock  First Trading day of the 
                                 CCY    Currency Exchange Receiving ETF (at Open) 
                                   MWOT  USD   Xetra  09/07/2024 
             Amundi Russell 1000 Russell 1000      GY 
IE0005E8B9S4 Physical  Growth UCITS ETF  Growth Net  0.19% USD 
                                   MWOU  GBX   Xetra  09/07/2024 
                                   GY

(*) Pleas 

Absorbed ETFs 
ISIN     Replication ETF NAME       Index    TER  ETF Symbol Trading Stock   Last Trading day of the 
                                 CCY    Currency Exchanges Absorbed ETF (at Close) 
                                   RUSG      London 
                                   LN   USD   Stock   08/07/2024 
             Amundi Russell 1000 Russell                Exchange 
FR0011119171 Synthetic  Growth UCITS ETF Acc 1000 Growth 0.19% USD 
                        Net          RSGL      London 
                                   LN   GBX   Stock   08/07/2024 
                                           Exchange

- Impact on Secondary Market:

- The Absorbed ETFs will stop trading on the 08/07/2024 at close.

- Effective 09/07/2024 at open, the new tickers will be listed and the Receiving ETFs will remain the only active entities.

- Timetable of the merger: 

Event                           Date 
Last trading day on Stock Exchanges for the Absorbed ETFs 08/07/2024 
Merger based on the NAV of                 08/07/2024 
Merger Effective Date                   09/07/2024

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     FR0011119171, FR0011119171 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     RUSG,RSGL 
LEI Code:   DQ2T0MMUTO0IPF9G9Z35 
Sequence No.: 325818 
EQS News ID:  1915727 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1915727&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 04, 2024 09:10 ET (13:10 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
