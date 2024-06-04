DJ Amundi Asset Management: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds

Amundi Asset Management (RUSG,RSGL) Amundi Asset Management: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds 04-Jun-2024 / 15:10 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 09/07/2024

-- Overview - Please find attached the Notices to Shareholders. They can also be found on Amundi website: Importantinformation: Merger of several ETFs | Amundi ETF Luxembourg | Retail - The Absorbed ETFs below will merge into the Receiving ETFs on 09/07/2024. - The receiving tickers in green will be transferred and activated on the merger date, please find thedetails in the table below. - Tickers in green = new tickers, tickers in red = discontinued tickers. - Characteristics of the Receiving ETFs will remain the same after the effective date. - Please refer to the Overview section of the Excel file attached for more information.

Receiving ETFs ISIN Replication ETF NAME Index TER ETF Symbol Trading Stock First Trading day of the CCY Currency Exchange Receiving ETF (at Open) MWOT USD Xetra 09/07/2024 Amundi Russell 1000 Russell 1000 GY IE0005E8B9S4 Physical Growth UCITS ETF Growth Net 0.19% USD MWOU GBX Xetra 09/07/2024 GY

Absorbed ETFs ISIN Replication ETF NAME Index TER ETF Symbol Trading Stock Last Trading day of the CCY Currency Exchanges Absorbed ETF (at Close) RUSG London LN USD Stock 08/07/2024 Amundi Russell 1000 Russell Exchange FR0011119171 Synthetic Growth UCITS ETF Acc 1000 Growth 0.19% USD Net RSGL London LN GBX Stock 08/07/2024 Exchange

- Impact on Secondary Market:

- The Absorbed ETFs will stop trading on the 08/07/2024 at close.

- Effective 09/07/2024 at open, the new tickers will be listed and the Receiving ETFs will remain the only active entities.

- Timetable of the merger:

Event Date Last trading day on Stock Exchanges for the Absorbed ETFs 08/07/2024 Merger based on the NAV of 08/07/2024 Merger Effective Date 09/07/2024

