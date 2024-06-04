Nasdaq Stockholm AB: CORRECTION: Listing of subscription units and paid subscription units of Scandion Oncology (Record Id 265378)

Correction regarding wrong issuer name. With effect from June 05, 2024, the subscription units in Scandion Oncology will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including June 17, 2024. Instrument: Subscription units Short name: SCOL UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0022241410 Order book ID: 338838 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: High tick With effect from June 05, 2024, the paid subscription units in Scandion Oncology will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including July 11, 2024. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: SCOL BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0022241428 Order book ID: 338839 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: High tick For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB