

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Job opening in the U.S. saw a modest decrease in the month of April, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Tuesday.



The Labor Department said job openings fell to 8.059 million in April from a downwardly revised 8.355 million in March.



Economists had expected job openings to dip to 8.340 million from the 8.488 million originally reported for the previous month.



The report also said both the number of hires and total separations were little changed at 5.6 million and 5.4 million, respectively.



Within separations, quits and layoffs and discharges were also little changed at 3.5 million and 1.5 million, respectively.



