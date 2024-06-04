Panel Built, Inc. Prepares Solutions to Combat Heat Stress

Panel Built responds to industry-wide heat stress concerns by announcing prefabricated cooling solutions.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2024 / With the?Department of Labor proposing a new rule?to help reduce the number of heat-stress-related incidents, it's clear that cooling solutions are needed on job sites now more than ever. Considering this issue, Panel Built Inc. has announced its commitment to providing effective prefabricated cooling solutions for indoor and outdoor work.

Mobile Cool Down Booth

Panel Built offers multiple stand-alone structures that can help mitigate heat stress, including:

Cool Down Booths: These climate-controlled booths reduce the risk of heat-related illnesses for high-temperature occupations like construction and welding. Customizable for indoor and outdoor use, they ensure maximum comfort and safety.??

Control Booths: These booths provide secure, climate-controlled spaces, protecting personnel and sensitive equipment from extreme temperatures with robust wall systems and HVAC options.

Canopies: Canopies offer shape and sun protection, reducing outdoor workers' heat risks.

Vestibules: Enhancing security and airflow control, prefabricated entry vestibules help maintain cool air inside buildings, ideal for high-traffic areas.

Cooling solutions are not exclusive to these buildings; any Panel Built structure can be equipped with improvements to control temperature, such as:

HVAC Systems: Modular buildings come with various HVAC options tailored to specific cooling needs, ensuring a comfortable interior environment for employees and equipment.

Panel Insulation: Enhanced insulation uses polystyrene and wool to maintain consistent internal temperatures, improving comfort and energy efficiency.

With these solutions, Panel Built aims to tackle heat stress and prepare for the enhanced regulation of occupational safety.?

?"At Panel Built, we take pride in knowing that our cool-down booth products have been a game-changer for our customers in the past," says Alexis Mathis, a sales representative at Panel Built. "Hearing their stories of relief and comfort in hot working conditions fuels our commitment to delivering solutions that truly make a difference."

Contact Information

Elizabeth Satterfield

Marketing Manager

marketing@panelbuilt.com

8006363873

SOURCE: Panel Built

View the original press release on newswire.com.