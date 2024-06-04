Forvis Mazars shakes up professional services industry with its new $5 billion global network

Largest new entrant in global rankings in decades

Key leadership roles announced

ABU DHABI, UAE, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Two leading professional services firms, Mazars, an international partnership operating in over 100 countries and territories, and FORVIS, a top ranked firm in the United States, today mark the official launch of their new global network, Forvis Mazars.

Forvis Mazars, a top 10 global network* is the largest new entrant into the global rankings in decades. As a two-firm network, Forvis Mazars is unique in the market and provides the agility, capacity and coverage to support clients wherever in the world they operate. This move brings increased choice in the market, serving the public interest.

Mohammed Abuhijleh, Managing Partner & CEO, Forvis Mazars in UAE & Oman, remarked on the launch, saying: "The formation of Forvis Mazars marks a transformative chapter for the professional services industry, not only globally but also for our region. This two-firm network amplifies our capability to deliver world-class services with a more profound local understanding and presence.

Clients in the UAE will benefit from our enhanced resources, diverse expertise, and the integrated approach that Forvis Mazars embodies. I am excited about the opportunities this presents for our clients and our teams, and I am confident that we will set new benchmarks in the industry."

Hervé Hélias, Chairman of the Group Executive Board of Forvis Mazars Group, SC (formerly Mazars Group) comments: "This is a momentous and exciting time for our clients, our profession and our people. Mazars and Forvis have worked together for over 20 years and share a commitment to delivering an outstanding client experience. We are well positioned to deliver excellence, everywhere, under a single global brand."

"Forvis Mazars is built on our commitment to listen to our clients, anticipate the challenges they face, and deliver an unmatched client experience in all that we do," Watson said. "This new network will quickly unlock new opportunities for our clients and our people, and both groups can feel confident that we are making decisions with their long-term success in mind."

*Source: IAB World Network rankings 2023.

Based on 2023 revenues of Mazars €2.8bn ($3bn) and FORVIS €1.6bn ($1.7bn)

About Forvis Mazars

Forvis Mazars is a leading global professional services network. The network operates under a single brand worldwide, with just two members: Forvis Mazars LLP in the United States and Forvis Mazars Group SC, an internationally integrated partnership operating in over 100 countries and territories. Both member firms share a commitment to providing unmatched client experience, delivering audit & assurance, tax and advisory services around the world. Together, our strategic vision strives to move our clients, people, industry and communities forward.

Forvis Mazars is the brand name for the Forvis Mazars Global network (Forvis Mazars Global Limited) and its two independent members: Forvis Mazars LLP in the United States and Forvis Mazars Group SC. Forvis Mazars Global Limited is a UK private company limited by guarantee and does not provide any services to clients.

