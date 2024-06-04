--Green Street Continues to Grow, Expanding Its Pan-European Product Suite with Comprehensive and Granular Property-Level Data for the Retail Sector--

Green Street, the preeminent provider of commercial real estate intelligence and analytics in the U.S. and Europe, has acquired Locatus the leading Netherlands-based provider of top-quality, independently sourced data and analytics for the retail sector in the Benelux region. Locatus is Green Street's fourth acquisition since 2020, and it follows the late 2023 acquisition of Local Data Company (LDC) UK industry-leading retail location data provider.

Green Street Acquires Locatus, Benelux Market Leader for Proprietary Retail Data and Analytics (Graphic: Business Wire)

"Locatus's commitment to being the gold standard provider of locational retail data in the Benelux market and its great talent make a strong fit for Green Street. Its deep Benelux retail coverage accelerates our commitment to expanding property-level data and analytics and is complementary to the UK acquisition of Local Data Company last year," said Jeffry Stuek Jr., Green Street's Chief Executive Officer. "We're excited to integrate these capabilities to provide our clients with the most comprehensive and premiere property-level retail analytics available in the region."

For more than 20 years, Locatus has been compiling independent and proprietary retail information and data on all shops and consumer-oriented service companies, starting in the Netherlands, and then expanding into the broader Benelux region and other large European cities. Locatus offers comprehensive property-level insights on 400,000+ Benelux retail outlets, including catchment area, footfall data and robust analytics on vacancy, health, and more. Locatus services a wide range of customer segments including authority, retailer, investor, developers, consultants, and more.

"Locatus is happy to team up with Green Street. We see great opportunities to further expand our retail database to other European countries. Furthermore, the Green Street infrastructure will help us to further improve our capabilities to service our customers with high-quality data and state of the art dashboards," said Gerard Zandbergen, Locatus Chief Executive Officer.

About Green Street

Green Street is the preeminent provider of actionable commercial real estate research, news, data, analytics, and advisory services in the U.S. and Europe. For more than 35 years, Green Street has delivered unparalleled intelligence and trusted data on the public and private real estate markets, helping investors, banks, lenders, and other industry participants optimize investment and strategic decisions. The firm delivers exclusive market information, conclusion-driven insights, and predictive analytics through a SaaS platform. To learn more, please visit www.greenstreet.com.

About Locatus

Locatus is a market leader in the field of independently sourced retail information in Europe. Locatus gathers its own data on all shops and consumer-oriented service companies and makes this information accessible to its clients through an online database which covers the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, and other large European cities. Locatus is headquartered in the Netherlands and was founded in 2000. For more information, please visit locatus.com.

