The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 04
The Diverse Income Trust plc
It is announced that at the close of business on 03 June 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to 03 June 2024 98.26p per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 95.07p per ordinary share
04 June 2024
Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45