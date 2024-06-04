Anzeige
Dienstag, 04.06.2024
10 Gründe für ein herausragendes Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis bei dieser Nickel-Aktie
WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 04

4 June 2024

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 110,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 545.473p. The highest price paid per share was 548.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 542.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0139% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 514,021,676 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 793,546,752. Rightmove holds 11,485,652 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

