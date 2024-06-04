Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 04
4 June 2024
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 110,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 545.473p. The highest price paid per share was 548.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 542.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0139% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 514,021,676 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 793,546,752. Rightmove holds 11,485,652 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
ExecutionTime
235
546.200
16:15:09
461
546.200
16:15:09
939
546.200
16:14:09
934
546.400
16:12:00
425
546.400
16:12:00
1213
546.400
16:12:00
1270
545.800
16:07:38
1021
545.600
16:06:12
259
545.600
16:06:12
643
545.400
16:05:19
832
545.600
16:03:28
567
545.600
16:00:28
700
545.600
16:00:28
155
545.400
15:59:46
1153
545.200
15:56:03
175
545.400
15:55:03
1040
545.400
15:55:03
598
545.600
15:48:20
118
545.600
15:48:14
600
545.600
15:48:14
669
546.600
15:45:30
582
546.600
15:45:30
1390
546.400
15:42:36
546
546.200
15:37:04
644
546.200
15:37:04
1117
546.800
15:35:26
224
546.800
15:35:26
750
547.200
15:33:06
1372
546.800
15:31:01
1339
547.000
15:27:18
1283
547.600
15:21:15
804
547.800
15:17:48
39
547.800
15:17:48
468
547.800
15:17:48
486
548.200
15:12:33
415
548.200
15:12:33
410
548.000
15:12:33
933
548.600
15:09:18
434
548.600
15:09:18
407
548.400
15:05:27
750
548.400
15:05:27
1325
548.800
15:02:12
1335
548.800
15:02:12
1286
547.600
14:55:49
439
548.000
14:50:36
883
548.000
14:50:36
1365
547.600
14:47:05
1021
547.800
14:46:38
330
547.800
14:46:38
747
547.000
14:45:17
870
547.000
14:45:17
1362
546.200
14:37:10
1149
546.200
14:34:39
1228
545.800
14:31:11
1341
545.400
14:30:00
297
545.200
14:26:31
888
545.200
14:26:31
327
545.400
14:22:19
700
545.400
14:22:19
347
545.400
14:22:19
1161
545.200
14:16:25
184
545.000
14:15:00
1494
545.000
14:15:00
750
545.200
14:14:56
355
543.200
14:01:12
998
543.200
14:01:12
1165
543.600
13:54:35
773
543.600
13:46:36
356
543.600
13:46:36
1093
543.400
13:40:38
290
543.400
13:40:38
422
543.600
13:36:08
902
543.600
13:36:08
1124
543.600
13:31:28
72
543.600
13:31:28
1382
544.200
13:24:03
1375
543.200
13:12:49
983
544.000
13:03:33
364
544.000
13:03:33
424
544.400
12:55:07
814
544.400
12:55:07
1376
544.800
12:48:32
1323
545.000
12:39:52
239
545.800
12:29:32
1115
545.800
12:29:32
1252
545.400
12:28:27
64
545.200
12:19:20
4
545.200
12:19:20
1179
545.200
12:03:30
115
544.400
12:01:46
1381
544.200
11:57:02
1315
545.400
11:50:00
1384
544.800
11:39:47
1167
544.400
11:32:14
1138
544.400
11:26:06
1216
544.800
11:20:15
419
544.000
11:11:31
857
544.000
11:11:31
1295
542.800
10:58:22
1322
543.000
10:50:15
1183
543.600
10:42:54
1234
544.000
10:36:46
1401
543.600
10:27:45
935
543.800
10:16:22
413
543.800
10:16:22
571
544.000
10:09:37
533
544.000
10:09:37
134
544.000
10:09:37
1241
544.200
10:08:21
256
544.200
09:59:59
926
544.200
09:59:59
600
545.000
09:58:09
555
545.000
09:58:09
197
545.000
09:56:02
393
545.200
09:48:12
590
545.200
09:48:12
290
545.200
09:48:12
86
545.200
09:48:06
901
545.200
09:38:45
422
545.200
09:38:45
1319
544.600
09:34:50
1315
546.600
09:25:09
1136
546.600
09:20:58
108
546.600
09:20:58
1218
546.200
09:18:03
1255
545.800
09:03:12
1390
546.800
08:58:17
1366
546.000
08:55:25
227
545.000
08:51:10
1069
545.000
08:51:10
100
545.000
08:51:10
131
545.000
08:35:46
995
545.000
08:35:46
1305
544.800
08:25:43
1389
545.000
08:25:43
1375
544.800
08:23:20
1159
543.200
08:04:37