Invesco Global Equity Income Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 04

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc

HEADLINE: Portfolio Disclosure

The portfolio of investments as at 31 March 2024 is now available and can be accessed via the following website:

https://www.invesco.com/uk/en/investment-trusts/invesco-global-equity-income-trust.html

The portfolio data on the website will be updated at the beginning of each month.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

4 June 2024