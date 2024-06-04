Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 04.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
10 Gründe für ein herausragendes Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis bei dieser Nickel-Aktie
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JN3P | ISIN: CA39342L1085 | Ticker-Symbol: R9U2
Tradegate
04.06.24
18:46 Uhr
10,840 Euro
+0,170
+1,59 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
CSE 25
1-Jahres-Chart
GREEN THUMB INDUSTRIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GREEN THUMB INDUSTRIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,02011,16019:45
11,01011,12019:45
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.06.2024 16:24 Uhr
48 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Green Thumb Industries Responds to Market Rumors

CHICAGO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Thumb Industries Inc. ("Green Thumb" or the "Company") (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of RISE Dispensaries, today responded to media speculation regarding the possibility of a transaction involving the Company. The Company's policy is not to comment on market rumors.

About Green Thumb Industries
Green Thumb Industries Inc. ("Green Thumb"), a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, promotes well-being through the power of cannabis while giving back to the communities in which it serves. Green Thumb manufactures and distributes a portfolio of branded cannabis products including &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles and RYTHM. The company also owns and operates rapidly growing national retail cannabis stores called RISE Dispensaries. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Green Thumb has 20 manufacturing facilities, 93 open retail locations and operations across 14 U.S. markets. Established in 2014, Green Thumb employs approximately 4,500 people and serves millions of patients and customers each year. More information is available at www.gtigrows.com.

Investor Contact:
Andy Grossman
EVP, Capital Markets & Investor Relations
InvestorRelations@gtigrows.com
310-622-8257

Media Contact:
GTI Communications
media@gtigrows.com


KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.