NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Change of ticker code for Kesko, Telia Company and TietoEVRY (193/24)

As communicated in the Exchange Notice 182/24, published on May 27, 2024, the equity derivatives ticker codes ('short names') for some of the stocks already offered have been changed to have better alignment with the names of the underlying companies. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has changed the ticker codes for regular and gross return forwards in Kesko Oyj ser. B (KES1V3), Telia Company AB (TLS1V3), denominated in EUR, and TietoEVRY Oyj (TIE1V3), denominated in EUR, with an effect from the start of trading on June 5, 2024. Old Symbol New Symbol KESBV3 KESKOB TLS1V3 TELIAH TIE1V3 TIETO The series received new names, ISIN-codes and product IDs which can be found in the attached files. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1227234