WKN: 884884 | ISIN: FI0009000202 | Ticker-Symbol: KEK
Tradegate
04.06.24
16:41 Uhr
16,500 Euro
-0,250
-1,49 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
KESKO OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KESKO OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,49516,58018:43
16,49016,57018:43
GlobeNewswire
04.06.2024 18:22 Uhr
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Change of ticker code for Kesko, Telia Company and TietoEVRY (193/24)

As communicated in the Exchange Notice 182/24, published on May 27, 2024, the
equity derivatives ticker codes ('short names') for some of the stocks already
offered have been changed to have better alignment with the names of the
underlying companies. 

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has changed the ticker codes for regular and gross
return forwards in Kesko Oyj ser. B (KES1V3), Telia Company AB (TLS1V3),
denominated in EUR, and TietoEVRY Oyj (TIE1V3), denominated in EUR, with an
effect from the start of trading on June 5, 2024. 



              Old Symbol               New Symbol

              KESBV3                 KESKOB

              TLS1V3                 TELIAH

              TIE1V3                  TIETO



The series received new names, ISIN-codes and product IDs which can be found in
the attached files.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1227234
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.