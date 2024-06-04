iStorage Limited: iStorage, Global Leaders in Secure Data Storage Solutions, Introduces the Groundbreaking diskAshur3 Range

diskAshur3 range offers unrivalled security, high capacity drives, sleek designs, ultimate data protection as well as pending the new FIPS 140-3 Level 3 certification standard

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2024 / iStorage, the leading provider of hardware encrypted, portable data storage and cloud encryption solutions, is proud to announce the launch of their new diskAshur3 range.

iStorage diskAshur3 range

The new diskAshur3 range includes three products: diskAshur3, diskAshur PRO3, and diskAshur DT3. Each drive boasts advanced security features, including three encryption modes (patent pending), no preset PINs, and user-configurable PINs ranging from 8 to 64 digits. With capacities of up to 16TB for portable drives and up to 24TB for desktop drives, these devices provide unparalleled security with ample storage capacities. The new range incorporates all the essential features of other iStorage products such as ease of use, platform independence and tamper-proof sleek designs.

The diskAshur3 range is TAA compliant, featuring FIPS PUB 197 validated AES XTS 256-bit hardware encryption along with Common Criteria EAL 5+ certified secure microprocessors, ensuring robust protection against unauthorised access. The diskAshur3 and diskAshur PRO3 are portable HDD/SSD drives with capacities of up to 5TB (HDD) and 16TB (SSD). The diskAshur DT3 is a desktop HDD drive offering the same level of security and high-capacity storage of up to 24TB.

Government Accreditation

The diskAshur PRO3 and diskAshur DT3 are amongst the first encrypted HDDs/SSDs pending the new FIPS 140-3 Level 3 scheme, demonstrating compliance with the latest U.S. government computer security standards for cryptographic modules. This certification aligns with ISO/IEC 19790 standards and represents the highest level of data protection and encryption.

High Capacity and Speed

The diskAshur3 range offers storage capacities of up to 24TB and data transfer speeds of up to 450 MB/s, surpassing the impressive speeds of the diskAshur2 range.

No Preset PIN

With no preset PIN functionality, users must configure an 8-64 digit PIN before use, providing an additional layer of security to protect stored data.

John Michael, Founder & CEO of iStorage, commented: "Our new diskAshur3 range offers top-level security features, high capacities, and faster transfer speeds, making it the ultimate solution for secure data storage. These drives, with capacities of up to 24TB and pending FIPS 140-3 Level 3 validation, are one-of-a-kind in the industry."

He added, "With the rise in remote work, sophisticated ransomware attacks, and increased privacy regulations, organisations need to reevaluate their cybersecurity measures. Secure encryption and regular data backups are essential to prevent data breaches and ensure business continuity."

In today's digital age, data security is more critical than ever. The rise of remote and hybrid working, coupled with the increasing frequency and sophistication of cyber-attacks, underscores the need for advanced data protection solutions. iStorage's diskAshur3 range addresses these challenges by offering secure, high-capacity storage solutions that meet the highest industry standards, helping organisations safeguard their data against evolving threats.

For more information about the diskAshur3 range, visit iStorage's website at www.istorage-uk.com

