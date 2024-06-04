Anzeige
Dienstag, 04.06.2024
10 Gründe für ein herausragendes Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis bei dieser Nickel-Aktie
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Berlin
04.06.24
08:34 Uhr
1,050 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0101,39019:13
Dow Jones News
04.06.2024 18:55 Uhr
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
04-Jun-2024 / 17:23 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
4 June 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of 
its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as 
part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: 
Date of purchase:               4 June 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      282,000 
Highest price paid per share:         92.20p 
Lowest price paid per share:          89.80p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 91.1698p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 352,137,129 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (352,137,129) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      91.1698p                    282,000

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
7029               92.00       08:21:52          00070159252TRLO0      XLON 
653                92.00       08:35:52          00070159590TRLO0      XLON 
653                92.00       08:35:52          00070159591TRLO0      XLON 
653                92.00       08:35:52          00070159592TRLO0      XLON 
5068               92.00       08:35:52          00070159593TRLO0      XLON 
328                92.00       08:36:52          00070159614TRLO0      XLON 
942                92.00       08:38:31          00070159630TRLO0      XLON 
3967               91.60       09:07:41          00070160284TRLO0      XLON 
1979               91.60       09:07:41          00070160285TRLO0      XLON 
666                91.60       09:07:41          00070160286TRLO0      XLON 
3796               91.60       09:07:43          00070160287TRLO0      XLON 
1492               91.60       09:07:43          00070160288TRLO0      XLON 
6099               91.60       09:07:43          00070160289TRLO0      XLON 
4925               91.00       09:07:53          00070160291TRLO0      XLON 
882                91.00       09:07:53          00070160292TRLO0      XLON 
1472               91.00       09:07:53          00070160293TRLO0      XLON 
1564               90.40       09:08:09          00070160294TRLO0      XLON 
35000               90.30       09:36:37          00070161067TRLO0      XLON 
883                89.80       09:43:52          00070161296TRLO0      XLON 
6233               89.80       09:43:52          00070161297TRLO0      XLON 
4635               90.20       10:17:13          00070162211TRLO0      XLON 
9039               90.20       10:17:13          00070162212TRLO0      XLON 
1794               90.20       10:23:13          00070162540TRLO0      XLON 
9466               90.20       10:23:13          00070162541TRLO0      XLON 
3850               90.20       10:23:13          00070162542TRLO0      XLON 
4055               90.20       10:23:13          00070162543TRLO0      XLON 
441                90.20       10:23:13          00070162544TRLO0      XLON 
127                90.40       12:43:53          00070165643TRLO0      XLON 
73                90.40       12:43:58          00070165647TRLO0      XLON 
62                90.60       12:43:58          00070165648TRLO0      XLON 
30                91.00       12:49:46          00070165753TRLO0      XLON 
675                92.00       13:31:06          00070166559TRLO0      XLON 
2748               92.20       14:08:34          00070167850TRLO0      XLON 
1136               92.20       14:23:54          00070168663TRLO0      XLON 
5000               92.20       14:23:54          00070168664TRLO0      XLON 
6976               92.20       14:23:54          00070168665TRLO0      XLON 
937                92.20       14:23:54          00070168666TRLO0      XLON 
7105               92.20       14:23:54          00070168667TRLO0      XLON 
4306               92.20       14:23:54          00070168668TRLO0      XLON 
132                92.20       14:23:54          00070168670TRLO0      XLON 
3281               92.20       14:23:55          00070168671TRLO0      XLON 
2850               92.20       14:23:56          00070168672TRLO0      XLON 
2912               92.20       14:23:56          00070168673TRLO0      XLON 
1627               92.20       14:23:56          00070168674TRLO0      XLON 
1960               92.20       14:23:56          00070168675TRLO0      XLON 
1876               91.80       14:40:47          00070169086TRLO0      XLON 
1049               92.00       14:40:47          00070169087TRLO0      XLON 
2920               92.00       14:40:47          00070169088TRLO0      XLON 
2939               92.00       14:40:47          00070169089TRLO0      XLON 
225                92.00       14:40:47          00070169090TRLO0      XLON 
468                91.40       14:40:47          00070169091TRLO0      XLON 
6186               91.40       15:00:13          00070170021TRLO0      XLON 
3000               91.40       15:00:13          00070170024TRLO0      XLON 
3595               91.40       15:00:13          00070170025TRLO0      XLON 
3030               91.40       15:00:13          00070170026TRLO0      XLON 
3400               91.40       15:00:13          00070170027TRLO0      XLON 
3562               91.40       15:10:13          00070170976TRLO0      XLON 
2746               91.40       15:10:13          00070170977TRLO0      XLON 
50000               91.40       15:12:25          00070171032TRLO0      XLON 
13                90.80       15:32:42          00070171801TRLO0      XLON 
333                90.80       15:35:01          00070171962TRLO0      XLON 
270                90.80       15:35:01          00070171963TRLO0      XLON 
1936               90.80       15:35:01          00070171964TRLO0      XLON 
651                90.80       15:46:47          00070172442TRLO0      XLON 
658                90.80       15:50:58          00070172597TRLO0      XLON 
504                90.80       16:00:35          00070173011TRLO0      XLON 
710                90.80       16:01:09          00070173027TRLO0      XLON 
1416               90.80       16:01:10          00070173028TRLO0      XLON 
280                90.80       16:01:10          00070173029TRLO0      XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 04, 2024 12:23 ET (16:23 GMT)

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

5400               90.80       16:01:13          00070173030TRLO0      XLON 
549                90.80       16:01:13          00070173031TRLO0      XLON 
3060               91.00       16:07:23          00070173490TRLO0      XLON 
4783               91.00       16:07:23          00070173491TRLO0      XLON 
3024               91.00       16:07:23          00070173492TRLO0      XLON 
3274               91.00       16:07:23          00070173493TRLO0      XLON 
3126               91.00       16:10:38          00070173755TRLO0      XLON 
958                91.00       16:10:38          00070173757TRLO0      XLON 
4558               90.60       16:17:25          00070174229TRLO0      XLON 
2000               90.00       16:22:35          00070174561TRLO0      XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  325833 
EQS News ID:  1917979 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1917979&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 04, 2024 12:23 ET (16:23 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
