Celebrating IBM Volunteer Excellence Across the World

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2024 / At IBM, we believe in the power of driving positive impact in communities around the world. Each year, we are proud to recognize the outstanding contributions of IBMers worldwide who exemplify our commitment to volunteerism, through the IBM Volunteer Excellence Awards.

These awards honor individuals and groups with exceptional dedication to making a positive impact. Together, the winners volunteered across 12 countries in 2023, working on diverse projects. From organizing coding workshops for girls in underserved communities to leading food distribution efforts in low-income neighborhoods, their contributions have touched and inspired many.

Some of the winners include:

In Italy, a team of IBMers collaborated with Differenza Donna, a nonprofit committed to supporting women who are survivors of gender-based violence. IBMers helped equip women in the program with essential digital skills through IBM SkillsBuild covering topics such as AI, design thinking, and cybersecurity, offering them a source of empowerment, job preparedness, and a fresh start for them and their children.

In Miyakojima, an isolated island in Japan that heavily relies on external sources for its energy needs, a team of IBMers volunteered through the IBM Sustainability Accelerator. IBMers developed an energy forecasting model utilizing cloud and AI technologies, which seeks to enhance the island's self-sufficiency in clean, renewable energy. Learn more about the work in Miyakojima here.

In recognition of their extraordinary efforts, each award recipient will receive a $10,000 (USD) grant to support a nonprofit organization of their choice further. This grant is a testament to IBM's ongoing commitment to helping those who are driving positive change in their communities.

While the Volunteer Excellence Awards highlight the achievements of a select group of individuals, IBM believes that every IBMer has the power to make a difference. Whether through volunteering at IBM offices, participating in community-based initiatives, or contributing virtually, there are countless ways for IBMers to get involved.

IBM is progressing towards its goal of 4 million volunteer hours. Learn more: https://www.ibm.com/impact/

