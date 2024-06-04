Momentum Announces Availability of PSTN Calling and Conferencing for Microsoft GCC High

New Offering Ensures Secure and Compliant Collaboration for Agencies and Contractors

Momentum, a leading global managed services provider, is excited to announce the availability of PSTN (Public Switched Telephone Network) Calling and Conferencing services for Microsoft Teams for Government Community Cloud (GCC) High. This release marks a significant milestone in providing secure, reliable, and compliant collaboration solutions tailored for U.S. government agencies and contractors.





The GCC High environment is designed to meet the unique and stringent security and compliance requirements of government agencies. With the addition of PSTN Calling and Conferencing to this environment, government entities can now leverage the powerful collaboration tools of Teams while ensuring compliance with the highest security standards.

Key Features of Momentum PSTN Calling and Conferencing for Microsoft Teams GCC High include:

Enhanced Security and Compliance: Microsoft GCC High's PSTN and conference calling ensure that all communication meets stringent government security and compliance standards, providing a secure environment for sensitive and classified information. Seamless Communication: With PSTN integration, users can make and receive traditional phone calls directly within Microsoft Teams, facilitating smooth and uninterrupted communication with external stakeholders, partners, and clients. Robust Conference Calling Features: Microsoft GCC High offers advanced conference calling capabilities, including high-definition audio and video, screen sharing, and real-time collaboration tools, enhancing productivity and collaboration for remote and hybrid teams. Reliable and Scalable Solutions: The platform delivers reliable and scalable communication solutions tailored for government organizations, ensuring consistent performance and the ability to support growing communication needs without compromising on quality or security.

We are thrilled to offer PSTN Calling and Conferencing for Microsoft GCC High to our government customers," said Rick Garcia, EVP of Product and Modern Work at Momentum. "This addition underscores our commitment to providing secure and compliant collaboration solutions that empower all businesses, including government agencies, to achieve their mission-critical objectives with confidence."

Attendees of the upcoming Commsverse Microsoft Teams conference in London can learn more about Momentum's Microsoft Teams offerings, including PSTN Calling and Conferencing for GCC High by visiting booth #312. Our team of experts will be on hand to answer any questions about how our secure and compliant collaboration solutions can benefit government agencies.

About Momentum:

Momentum is a leading global managed cloud services provider, offering a comprehensive suite of solutions including global connectivity, MS Teams, and managed network solutions including SD-WAN.

