QS Quacquarelli Symonds: QS World University Rankings 2025 Unveiled: Oxbridge Overhauled, US Underwhelming, India Improving

LONDON, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QS Quacquarelli Symonds released the 21st edition of the QS World University Rankings, the only ranking system to measure both employability and sustainability performance. For the thirteenth consecutive year, MIT leads the table, though two-thirds of the United States' ranked universities have dropped in the last year. Imperial College London jumps four places to rank 2nd; the University of Oxford and Harvard University remain 3rd and 4th respectively; the University of Cambridge rounds out the top five. Caltech is the only institution to break into the top 10.
2024
2023
QS World University Rankings 2025: Top 20
1
1
MIT
US
2
6
Imperial College London
UK
3
3
University of Oxford
UK
4
4
Harvard University
US
5
2
University of Cambridge
UK
6
5
Stanford University
US
7
7
ETH Zurich
Switzerland
8
8
National University of Singapore
Singapore
9
9
UCL
UK
10
15
Caltech
US
11
12
UPenn
12
10
University of California, Berkeley
13
14
The University of Melbourne
Australia
14
17
Peking University
China (Mainland)
15
26
Nanyang Technological University
Singapore
16
13
Cornell University
US
17
26
The University of Hong Kong
Hong Kong SAR
18
19
The University of Sydney
Australia
19
19
UNSW Sydney
20
25
Tsinghua University
China (Mainland)
- The UK is home to three of the world's top five, but over half of its universities have dropped.
- The University of Toronto receives the world's leading score for Sustainability, with UBC (4th) and Western University (10th) also among the top ten for this indicator. However, the sector records an indifferent year overall.
- Eight of Australia's highest-ranked universities have improved their position this year. Three Australian institutions are among the global top-20.
- Among China's five top-100 universities, four have risen. Peking University (14th) is national #1, rising three spots.
- India has shown remarkable progress: 91% of its 46 ranked universities either climb, remain stable, or are new entrants.
- Indonesia, Pakistan, and Türkiye record noteworthy improvements.
- Latin America has four top-100 universities: Universidad de Buenos Aires, Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile, Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México, and Universidade de São Paulo.
- Saudi Arabia's KFUPM (101st) is the highest-ranked Arab institution. Meanwhile, the University of Cape Town (171st) is Africa's leader.
- The rankings feature 1500 universities across 106 higher education systems.
The US leads with 197 institutions, followed by the UK (90) and Mainland China (71).
