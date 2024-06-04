Anzeige
WKN: A1JWB7 | ISIN: FR0010417345 | Ticker-Symbol: DBV
Tradegate
04.06.24
17:36 Uhr
1,178 Euro
+0,040
+3,51 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DBV TECHNOLOGIES SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DBV TECHNOLOGIES SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1261,20023:01
1,1501,17222:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.06.2024 22:34 Uhr
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DBV Technologies S.A.: Information regarding the total number of voting rights and total number of shares of the Company as of May 31, 2024

Information regarding the total number of voting rights and
total number of shares of the Company as of May 31, 2024

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Market : NYSE Euronext Paris
ISIN Code: FR 0010417345



Date

Total number of shares Total number of voting rights
05/31/2024

96,493,078

Total gross of voting rights: 96,493,078



Total net* of voting rights: 96,236,383

* Net total = total number of voting rights attached to shares - shares without voting rights

Attachment

  • PDF Version (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a9225bd7-56fb-4a22-bf3e-23665f23b70e)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
