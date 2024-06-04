

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PVH Corp. (PVH) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $151.4 million, or $2.59 per share. This compares with $136 million, or $2.14 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, PVH Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $142.9 million or $2.45 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.16 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 9.8% to $1.85 billion from $2.05 billion last year.



PVH Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $151.4 Mln. vs. $136 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.59 vs. $2.14 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.85 Bln vs. $2.05 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $11.00 to $11.25



