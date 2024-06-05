Anzeige
Three-Michelin-Star Chef Corey Lee Partners with Hyundai Motor Group to Launch First Casual Dining Concept in Singapore

  • Hyundai reveals first official images of 'Na Oh', the new restaurant in collaboration with the world's first Korean chef to earn Three Michelin Stars
  • Opening June 15, 2024, new restaurant 'Na Oh' will connect food, tradition and innovation as part of the customer experience
  • Chef Corey Lee to introduce a new casual dining concept with a 4-course prix fixe menu

SEOUL, South Korea and SINGAPORE, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Na Oh, the much-anticipated new restaurant by three-Michelin-star Chef Corey Lee, is set to open its doors to the public June 15, 2024. Located at Hyundai Motor Group Innovation Center Singapore (HMGICS), Na Oh promises a unique dining experience that blends authentic Korean cuisine with cutting-edge innovation.

Na Oh at HMGICS

Famed for his fine dining San Francisco restaurant Benu, where he received Three Michelin Stars, Chef Corey Lee will introduce a brand-new casual dining concept in Singapore. With the aim to provide an inclusive and accessible approach to quality Korean cuisine, Na Oh will offer a 4-course prix fixe menu, with guests having the option to choose the jinjitsang - a Korean meal setting served with a variety of accompaniments.

Na Oh - which means 'moving from inside out' in Korean - will be more than just a restaurant. It will be a destination in Singapore that stands as a cultural hub for Korean cuisine, craft and design, representing a collaboration of diverse Korean artisans. Na Oh serves a seasonal menu that references traditional Korean cuisine but reinterpreted for the modern diner. Traditional preparations, such as fermentation and preservation, are integrated with modern techniques using a variety of seasonal ingredients full of natural energy.

Opening June 15, 2024, Na Oh aims to become a culinary landmark in Singapore, offering a distinctive experience that celebrates both Korean culture and the innovative spirit of Hyundai. Chef Corey Lee's collaboration with Hyundai brings a new dimension to the city's dining scene, promising a unique and immersive experience.

The restaurant will operate from Wednesday to Sunday for lunch and dinner, and it is open to the general public, with booking in advance recommended.

More information about Hyundai Motor Group Innovation Center Singapore (HMGICS) can be found at: https://www.hyundai.com/sg/home

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2429369/Image_1___HMGICS_Na_Oh.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/three-michelin-star-chef-corey-lee-partners-with-hyundai-motor-group-to-launch-first-casual-dining-concept-in-singapore-302162918.html

