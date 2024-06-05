Anzeige
Mittwoch, 05.06.2024

WKN: A0RDRL | ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99 | Ticker-Symbol: 21T
München
05.06.24
08:10 Uhr
8,850 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
PR Newswire
05.06.2024 08:06 Uhr
Bodycote Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Bodycote Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 05

Bodycote

www.bodycote.com

5 June 2024

Bodycote plc

Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities

Bodycote plc (the Company) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 15 March 2024 (the Programme) it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 173/11 pence each (Ordinary Shares) through HSBC Bank PLC:

Date of purchase:

4 June 2024

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

17,861

Highest price paid per share (pence per share):

755.0p

Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):

749.0p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

(pence per share)

752.0144p

The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares.

Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these Ordinary Shares, the Company will have 188,634,936 Ordinary Shares in issue, with no shares held in treasury. This figure represents the total number of voting rights.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains the detailed breakdown of the individual trades made by HSBC Bank PLC on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme.

Since the commencement of the Programme, the Company has purchased 2,821,236 Ordinary Shares.

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information, please contact:

Bodycote plc

Jim Fairbairn, Group Chief Executive

Ben Fidler, Chief Financial Officer

Peter Lapthorn, Head of FP&A and Investor Relations

Tel: +44 1625 505300

FTI Consulting

Richard Mountain

Susanne Yule

Tel: +44 203 727 1340

Schedule of Purchases

Transaction Details:

Issuer name: Bodycote plc

ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99

LEI: 213800V93QFW53NB7Y29

Intermediary name: HSBC Bank PLC

Intermediary code: HBEU

Time zone: GMT

Currency: GBP

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares purchased

Transaction price (pence per share)

Time of transaction

Transaction reference number

Venue

18

749

10:04:21

OD_80pjFRU-00

XLON

412

749

10:04:21

OD_80pjFRU-02

XLON

164

749

10:04:34

OD_80pjIaY-00

XLON

231

749

10:04:34

OD_80pjIaZ-00

XLON

998

749

10:26:14

OD_80poku1-00

XLON

199

749

10:26:14

OD_80poku1-02

XLON

374

749

10:26:22

OD_80pomx8-00

XLON

470

750

11:14:14

OD_80q0qEt-00

CHIX

500

751

11:54:08

OD_80qAt12-00

CHIX

464

751

11:54:08

OD_80qAt13-00

XLON

223

751

11:54:08

OD_80qAt13-02

XLON

317

752

12:10:11

OD_80qEvXF-00

XLON

177

752

12:10:11

OD_80qEvXG-00

XLON

77

754

12:29:51

OD_80qJsPH-00

XLON

312

754

12:29:51

OD_80qJsPH-02

XLON

147

754

12:29:51

OD_80qJsPI-00

BATE

139

754

12:29:51

OD_80qJsPI-02

XLON

279

754

12:29:51

OD_80qJsPJ-01

BATE

427

753

12:29:52

OD_80qJsjL-00

CHIX

486

753

12:29:52

OD_80qJsjL-02

XLON

19

752

12:29:52

OD_80qJsjS-00

TRQX

294

752

12:29:52

OD_80qJsjS-02

TRQX

48

752

13:29:23

OD_80qYrk1-00

CHIX

161

752

13:29:23

OD_80qYrk2-01

CHIX

239

752

13:29:23

OD_80qYrk2-03

CHIX

215

755

14:25:26

OD_80qmycg-00

XLON

127

755

14:25:26

OD_80qmydd-00

XLON

111

755

14:25:26

OD_80qmydd-02

XLON

54

754

14:32:10

OD_80qofXd-00

CHIX

304

754

14:32:56

OD_80qoraE-00

CHIX

145

754

14:33:37

OD_80qp2CJ-00

CHIX

337

753

14:53:47

OD_80qu77f-00

CHIX

455

753

14:53:47

OD_80qu77m-00

BATE

268

753

14:53:47

OD_80qu77n-01

AQXE

48

753

14:53:47

OD_80qu77o-00

CHIX

451

753

14:53:47

OD_80qu77o-02

XLON

728

752

14:55:38

OD_80quZrK-00

XLON

376

755

15:03:42

OD_80qwbqq-00

XLON

1

755

15:03:44

OD_80qwcG4-00

XLON

895

755

15:03:46

OD_80qwcqv-00

XLON

5

755

15:04:04

OD_80qwhdM-00

CHIX

407

754

15:09:25

OD_80qy2zl-00

CHIX

259

754

15:09:25

OD_80qy2zm-01

TRQX

95

754

15:09:25

OD_80qy2zn-00

CHIX

388

755

15:11:49

OD_80qyebk-00

XLON

222

754

15:17:24

OD_80r03ka-00

CHIX

181

754

15:17:25

OD_80r041X-00

CHIX

103

754

15:17:44

OD_80r08xr-00

CHIX

391

752

15:33:15

OD_80r438s-00

CHIX

344

752

15:33:15

OD_80r438t-01

BATE

260

751

15:38:47

OD_80r5RLl-00

AQXE

174

751

15:38:47

OD_80r5RLl-02

XLON

377

751

15:38:47

OD_80r5RLl-04

CHIX

267

751

15:38:47

OD_80r5RLm-01

XLON

496

750

15:58:03

OD_80rAI7Z-00

XLON

816

751

16:13:45

OD_80rEFGy-00

XLON

477

751

16:13:45

OD_80rEFJ2-00

XLON

73

750

16:18:27

OD_80rFQbV-00

TRQX

357

750

16:18:27

OD_80rFQbW-01

CHIX

2

751

16:29:40

OD_80rIFkR-00

AQXE

100

751

16:29:41

OD_80rIG0B-00

XLON

258

751

16:29:41

OD_80rIG0B-02

XLON

89

751

16:29:42

OD_80rIGGS-00

XLON

2

751

16:29:43

OD_80rIGWg-00

XLON

21

751

16:29:55

OD_80rIJeS-00

XLON

5

751

16:29:56

OD_80rIJuN-00

XLON

2

751

16:29:57

OD_80rIKAK-00

XLON


© 2024 PR Newswire
