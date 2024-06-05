Bodycote Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 05
www.bodycote.com
5 June 2024
Bodycote plc
Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities
Bodycote plc (the Company) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 15 March 2024 (the Programme) it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 173/11 pence each (Ordinary Shares) through HSBC Bank PLC:
Date of purchase:
4 June 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
17,861
Highest price paid per share (pence per share):
755.0p
Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):
749.0p
Volume weighted average price paid per share:
(pence per share)
752.0144p
The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares.
Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these Ordinary Shares, the Company will have 188,634,936 Ordinary Shares in issue, with no shares held in treasury. This figure represents the total number of voting rights.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains the detailed breakdown of the individual trades made by HSBC Bank PLC on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme.
Since the commencement of the Programme, the Company has purchased 2,821,236 Ordinary Shares.
This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.
For further information, please contact:
Bodycote plc
Jim Fairbairn, Group Chief Executive
Ben Fidler, Chief Financial Officer
Peter Lapthorn, Head of FP&A and Investor Relations
Tel: +44 1625 505300
FTI Consulting
Richard Mountain
Susanne Yule
Tel: +44 203 727 1340
Schedule of Purchases
Transaction Details:
Issuer name: Bodycote plc
ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99
LEI: 213800V93QFW53NB7Y29
Intermediary name: HSBC Bank PLC
Intermediary code: HBEU
Time zone: GMT
Currency: GBP
Individual Transactions:
Number of shares purchased
Transaction price (pence per share)
Time of transaction
Transaction reference number
Venue
18
749
10:04:21
OD_80pjFRU-00
XLON
412
749
10:04:21
OD_80pjFRU-02
XLON
164
749
10:04:34
OD_80pjIaY-00
XLON
231
749
10:04:34
OD_80pjIaZ-00
XLON
998
749
10:26:14
OD_80poku1-00
XLON
199
749
10:26:14
OD_80poku1-02
XLON
374
749
10:26:22
OD_80pomx8-00
XLON
470
750
11:14:14
OD_80q0qEt-00
CHIX
500
751
11:54:08
OD_80qAt12-00
CHIX
464
751
11:54:08
OD_80qAt13-00
XLON
223
751
11:54:08
OD_80qAt13-02
XLON
317
752
12:10:11
OD_80qEvXF-00
XLON
177
752
12:10:11
OD_80qEvXG-00
XLON
77
754
12:29:51
OD_80qJsPH-00
XLON
312
754
12:29:51
OD_80qJsPH-02
XLON
147
754
12:29:51
OD_80qJsPI-00
BATE
139
754
12:29:51
OD_80qJsPI-02
XLON
279
754
12:29:51
OD_80qJsPJ-01
BATE
427
753
12:29:52
OD_80qJsjL-00
CHIX
486
753
12:29:52
OD_80qJsjL-02
XLON
19
752
12:29:52
OD_80qJsjS-00
TRQX
294
752
12:29:52
OD_80qJsjS-02
TRQX
48
752
13:29:23
OD_80qYrk1-00
CHIX
161
752
13:29:23
OD_80qYrk2-01
CHIX
239
752
13:29:23
OD_80qYrk2-03
CHIX
215
755
14:25:26
OD_80qmycg-00
XLON
127
755
14:25:26
OD_80qmydd-00
XLON
111
755
14:25:26
OD_80qmydd-02
XLON
54
754
14:32:10
OD_80qofXd-00
CHIX
304
754
14:32:56
OD_80qoraE-00
CHIX
145
754
14:33:37
OD_80qp2CJ-00
CHIX
337
753
14:53:47
OD_80qu77f-00
CHIX
455
753
14:53:47
OD_80qu77m-00
BATE
268
753
14:53:47
OD_80qu77n-01
AQXE
48
753
14:53:47
OD_80qu77o-00
CHIX
451
753
14:53:47
OD_80qu77o-02
XLON
728
752
14:55:38
OD_80quZrK-00
XLON
376
755
15:03:42
OD_80qwbqq-00
XLON
1
755
15:03:44
OD_80qwcG4-00
XLON
895
755
15:03:46
OD_80qwcqv-00
XLON
5
755
15:04:04
OD_80qwhdM-00
CHIX
407
754
15:09:25
OD_80qy2zl-00
CHIX
259
754
15:09:25
OD_80qy2zm-01
TRQX
95
754
15:09:25
OD_80qy2zn-00
CHIX
388
755
15:11:49
OD_80qyebk-00
XLON
222
754
15:17:24
OD_80r03ka-00
CHIX
181
754
15:17:25
OD_80r041X-00
CHIX
103
754
15:17:44
OD_80r08xr-00
CHIX
391
752
15:33:15
OD_80r438s-00
CHIX
344
752
15:33:15
OD_80r438t-01
BATE
260
751
15:38:47
OD_80r5RLl-00
AQXE
174
751
15:38:47
OD_80r5RLl-02
XLON
377
751
15:38:47
OD_80r5RLl-04
CHIX
267
751
15:38:47
OD_80r5RLm-01
XLON
496
750
15:58:03
OD_80rAI7Z-00
XLON
816
751
16:13:45
OD_80rEFGy-00
XLON
477
751
16:13:45
OD_80rEFJ2-00
XLON
73
750
16:18:27
OD_80rFQbV-00
TRQX
357
750
16:18:27
OD_80rFQbW-01
CHIX
2
751
16:29:40
OD_80rIFkR-00
AQXE
100
751
16:29:41
OD_80rIG0B-00
XLON
258
751
16:29:41
OD_80rIG0B-02
XLON
89
751
16:29:42
OD_80rIGGS-00
XLON
2
751
16:29:43
OD_80rIGWg-00
XLON
21
751
16:29:55
OD_80rIJeS-00
XLON
5
751
16:29:56
OD_80rIJuN-00
XLON
2
751
16:29:57
OD_80rIKAK-00
XLON