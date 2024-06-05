Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 05.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
10 Gründe für ein herausragendes Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis bei dieser Nickel-Aktie
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
05.06.24
08:09 Uhr
1,684 Euro
-0,006
-0,36 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,6821,73609:32
Dow Jones News
05.06.2024 08:31 Uhr
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
05-Jun-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
05 June 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 4th of June 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody 
Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           65,000     35,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.7100     GBP1.4520 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.6820     GBP1.4340 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.6958     GBP1.4446

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 645,438,358 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     BST 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
1,943      1.6840        XDUB     10:38:44      00028972867TRDU1 
323       1.6860        XDUB     11:20:43      00028973282TRDU1 
2,211      1.6880        XDUB     11:24:11      00028973360TRDU1 
158       1.6880        XDUB     11:40:27      00028973518TRDU1 
1,344      1.6880        XDUB     11:41:27      00028973520TRDU1 
637       1.6880        XDUB     11:41:27      00028973519TRDU1 
523       1.6860        XDUB     11:52:42      00028973563TRDU1 
1,669      1.6860        XDUB     11:52:42      00028973561TRDU1 
1,469      1.6860        XDUB     11:52:42      00028973559TRDU1 
1,669      1.6860        XDUB     11:52:42      00028973557TRDU1 
1,959      1.6820        XDUB     12:36:24      00028973888TRDU1 
1,935      1.6820        XDUB     12:36:24      00028973887TRDU1 
1,881      1.6820        XDUB     12:36:24      00028973886TRDU1 
2,088      1.6940        XDUB     14:06:36      00028974469TRDU1 
5,568      1.6940        XDUB     14:06:36      00028974468TRDU1 
3,942      1.6940        XDUB     14:06:36      00028974467TRDU1 
1,884      1.6960        XDUB     14:29:21      00028974683TRDU1 
645       1.6960        XDUB     14:40:28      00028974858TRDU1 
1,264      1.6960        XDUB     14:40:28      00028974857TRDU1 
1,072      1.7100        XDUB     14:47:00      00028974974TRDU1 
887       1.7100        XDUB     14:47:00      00028974973TRDU1 
6,014      1.7080        XDUB     14:51:20      00028975056TRDU1 
2,054      1.6980        XDUB     15:11:50      00028975279TRDU1 
1,962      1.7000        XDUB     15:11:50      00028975280TRDU1 
1,913      1.6960        XDUB     15:24:54      00028975397TRDU1 
2,044      1.6960        XDUB     15:24:54      00028975396TRDU1 
1,852      1.7020        XDUB     15:47:55      00028975551TRDU1 
2,041      1.7020        XDUB     15:54:44      00028975617TRDU1 
5,797      1.7000        XDUB     15:58:24      00028975665TRDU1 
197       1.7040        XDUB     16:22:07      00028975981TRDU1 
855       1.7040        XDUB     16:22:07      00028975983TRDU1 
1,300      1.7040        XDUB     16:22:07      00028975982TRDU1 
345       1.7040        XDUB     16:23:51      00028976048TRDU1 
142       1.7040        XDUB     16:23:51      00028976047TRDU1 
1,500      1.7040        XDUB     16:23:51      00028976046TRDU1 
1,169      1.7020        XDUB     16:24:25      00028976061TRDU1 
744       1.7020        XDUB     16:24:25      00028976062TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
1,958      1.4420        XLON     09:01:34      00028972118TRDU1 
2,334      1.4420        XLON     09:01:34      00028972117TRDU1 
102       1.4420        XLON     09:01:34      00028972119TRDU1 
1,420      1.4460        XLON     10:07:46      00028972700TRDU1 
343       1.4460        XLON     10:07:46      00028972699TRDU1 
190       1.4460        XLON     10:07:46      00028972698TRDU1 
146       1.4460        XLON     10:07:46      00028972697TRDU1 
10        1.4460        XLON     10:07:46      00028972696TRDU1 
4,634      1.4380        XLON     10:10:10      00028972714TRDU1 
267       1.4340        XLON     11:52:42      00028973565TRDU1 
1        1.4340        XLON     11:52:42      00028973564TRDU1 
113       1.4340        XLON     11:52:42      00028973562TRDU1 
100       1.4340        XLON     11:52:42      00028973560TRDU1 
1,340      1.4340        XLON     11:52:42      00028973558TRDU1 
48        1.4340        XLON     11:52:42      00028973556TRDU1 
6        1.4340        XLON     11:52:42      00028973555TRDU1 
184       1.4340        XLON     11:52:42      00028973554TRDU1 
54        1.4400        XLON     13:48:27      00028974354TRDU1 
1,000      1.4440        XLON     14:29:21      00028974681TRDU1 
5,102      1.4440        XLON     14:29:21      00028974682TRDU1 
54        1.4440        XLON     14:40:59      00028974860TRDU1 
243       1.4460        XLON     14:41:15      00028974861TRDU1 
921       1.4520        XLON     14:46:56      00028974966TRDU1 
209       1.4520        XLON     14:51:21      00028975057TRDU1 
4,494      1.4520        XLON     14:51:21      00028975058TRDU1 
2,190      1.4480        XLON     15:11:50      00028975278TRDU1 
476       1.4420        XLON     15:24:55      00028975405TRDU1 
4,181      1.4460        XLON     15:58:24      00028975667TRDU1 
54        1.4460        XLON     15:58:24      00028975666TRDU1 
2,826      1.4480        XLON     16:25:30      00028976103TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  325837 
EQS News ID:  1918049 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1918049&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 05, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.