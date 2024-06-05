DJ Amundi Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF Acc (RSGL LN) Amundi Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Jun-2024 / 09:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 04-Jun-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 430.601 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1684217 CODE: RSGL LN ISIN: FR0011119171 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0011119171 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RSGL LN Sequence No.: 325855 EQS News ID: 1918169 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

