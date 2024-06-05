

EQS Newswire / 05/06/2024 / 10:00 CET/CEST

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 June 2024 - The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), Thailand, through its Office of Governance Development and Promotion, recently organized a pivotal discussion on anti-corruption measures in collaboration with the Joint Foreign Chambers of Commerce in Thailand (JFCCT). The event took place at Le Lotus Room 1, Swissôtel Bangkok Ratchada, drawing a significant audience of 100 participants, including JFCCT members, foreign embassy representatives, government officials, and private sector stakeholders.



The primary goal of the event was to foster cooperation in combating corruption within foreign private business sectors operating in Thailand. It provided a crucial platform for addressing corruption issues, such as bribery solicitation by government officials, and for offering strategic recommendations to the NACC, the nation's leading anti-corruption body.



Key Discussion Topics are included "Actions and Efforts to Address Corruption in the Private Sector" and "Participation of the Thai Private Sector in Preventing Corruption". Distinguished Panelists are comprised of:



Mr. Nitiphan Prachuabmoh, Deputy Secretary-General of the NACC



Mrs. Vibeke Lyssand Leirvag, Chairwoman of the Joint Foreign Chambers of Commerce in Thailand



Dr. Kulpatra Sirodom, Chairman of the Thai Institute of Directors Association



Associate Professor Dr. Saowanee Thairungroj, Committee Member of the Anti-Corruption Organization of Thailand



Ms. Chanchanok Chennarong, Social Sciences Researcher (Professional Level) at the NACC (Moderator)



The discussions highlighted the ongoing efforts to tackle corruption within the private sector and emphasized the importance of active participation from Thai businesses in these initiatives. Panelists shared insights on effective internal control measures and the role of corporate governance in preventing bribery and corruption.



The NACC has maintained continuous collaboration with the JFCCT to promote and encourage business operators to implement robust internal control measures. These efforts are designed to enhance Thailand's commercial competitiveness and improve its international reputation regarding anti-corruption. The expected outcomes include a higher Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) score and increased confidence among foreign investors considering Thailand as a prime investment destination.



The event underscored the critical need for cohesive action and shared responsibility in eradicating corruption, setting a promising precedent for future cooperation between the public and private sectors in Thailand.



---------------------------------------------



*This press release translation is funded by the National Anti-Corruption Fund (NACF).



Source: https://www.nacc.go.th/english/categorydetail/2019122712514151207005112EK12853/20240524160443?



Hashtag: IntegrityWay AntiCorruption ZeroCorruption NACC NACF

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), Thailand The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) is a constitutional independent organization and supervised by nine commissioners selected from various professions. It is authorised to undertake work on the prevention and suppression of malfeasance, particularly in government agencies, on assets investigations, as well as on the monitoring of ethics and virtues of political position holders.



It has the authority to file charges in court as well as support and build up awareness of the penalties for committing corruption. The NACC is supervised by the NACC Board and has the Office of the NACC as its administrative agency.



Since 1997, Thai Courts have ruled against and punished politicians, former ministers, high-ranking government officials as well as executives of the private sector in the thousands of cases submitted by the NACC.



News Source: NACC Thailand

05/06/2024 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Media archive at www.todayir.com

