Allison Transmission Holdings Inc.: Allison Transmission Announces G. Frederick Bohley as New Chief Operating Officer

INDIANAPOLIS, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ALSN), a global leader in commercial-duty automatic transmissions, electric and hybrid propulsion solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of G. Frederick (Fred) Bohley III as the new Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective immediately. This appointment was approved by Allison's Board of Directors.

Fred Bohley, who has been with Allison Transmission since 1991, will continue to hold his current roles as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Treasurer while taking on his new responsibilities as COO. In his expanded role, Fred will oversee the Finance, Strategy and Business & Corporate Development, Information Systems & Services (IS&S) and Operations organizations.

"Fred is a highly respected member of our team who has demonstrated exceptional leadership and a deep understanding of our company and our industry," said David Graziosi, Chair and CEO of Allison Transmission. "His extensive experience and successful track record make him the ideal choice to help drive our strategic initiatives and growth. I am confident in Fred's ability to lead these critical areas of our business."

Bohley's career at Allison Transmission has been marked by significant achievements and progressive leadership roles. He has been instrumental in overseeing all aspects of our financial management and has played a key role in setting the company's strategic direction. His previous roles have included General Accountant, Tax Specialist, Internal Auditor and various director-level positions such as Director of Latin American Operations and Director of International Marketing and Business Planning.

The company has begun an extensive search for a new CFO to succeed Fred in these roles. In the interim, he will continue to serve in these capacities to ensure a smooth transition.

"We believe this new appointment will enhance our ability to meet the challenges ahead and continue our tradition of innovation and excellence," added Graziosi. "Please join me in congratulating Fred on his new role and responsibilities."

For more information about Allison Transmission, visit allisontransmission.com.

About G. Frederick Bohley

Bohley joined Allison Transmission in 1991 in the Finance organization where he held positions of increasing responsibility. In 2001, Bohley joined Marketing, Sales and Service where he held the position of National Account Executive. He relocated to Sao Paulo, Brazil, in 2003 as Director of Latin American Operations and returned in 2006 as Director of International Marketing and Business Planning. Following Allison's divestiture from General Motors, Bohley rejoined Finance and was promoted to Executive Director of Financial Planning and Analysis, Pricing and International Finance. He added Investor Relations to his responsibilities in 2013 and Business Planning in 2014. He was promoted to Vice President, with the added responsibility of the treasury department in 2016 and became Treasurer in 2017. Bohley was then promoted to Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer in 2018 and he added Business Development to his responsibilities in 2018. In 2019 he was named Senior Vice President and now has oversight of Information Systems and Services. Bohley holds a bachelor's degree in business, with majors in accounting and finance, from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) is a leading designer and manufacturer of propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles and the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions that Improve the Way the World Works. Allison products are used in a wide variety of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency), buses (school, transit and coach), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and construction applications) and defense vehicles (tactical wheeled and tracked). Founded in 1915, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. With a presence in more than 150 countries, Allison has regional headquarters in the Netherlands, China and Brazil, manufacturing facilities in the USA, Hungary and India, as well as global engineering resources, including electrification engineering centers in Indianapolis, Indiana, Auburn Hills, Michigan and London in the United Kingdom. Allison also has approximately 1,600 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide. For more information, visit allisontransmission.com.

