Mabey Bridge, an Acrow Company: Acrow long-span Delta installed to replace ageing structure in South Lanarkshire, Scotland

LYDNEY, United Kingdom, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acrow, a leading international bridge engineering and supply company, announced today one of its Mabey Delta structures has been installed in South Lanarkshire, Scotland to replace the ageing Clyde River Bridge.



Built in 1912, the Clyde River Bridge was an early example of reinforced concrete bridge construction in Scotland. Located on one of the main routes of the village of Carstairs Junction, a three-tonne weight limit had been in place for several years, until a routine inspection in 2018 found structural defects, which subsequently shut the bridge to all traffic.

The contract to construct the replacement bridge was awarded by South Lanarkshire Council to Eric Wright Civil Engineering in November 2022. Eric Wright Civil Engineering then appointed Acrow Global Limited (trading as Mabey Bridge) to manufacture and install the steel superstructure, which is a 90-metre single span Mabey Delta bridge with a 4.2-metre-wide carriageway and an additional internal footwalk.

The Mabey Delta is a unique prefabricated modular bridging system suited for long-spanning permanent applications on main highways or in rural areas. It uses standardised, interchangeable steel components with full highway loading capability to provide a permanent, lightweight, steel bridging solution which can be configured for long-span applications.

For this project, the Delta was configured to Eurocode standards to facilitate connectivity between Carstairs and the surrounding villages and towns south of the river. The bridge was officially opened on 22 April 2024.

Michael Treacy, CEO at Acrow Global Limited said, "We are delighted our durable, cost-effective modular steel bridging solution was selected to reconnect the traveling public in South Lanarkshire. Our bridges are manufactured from high-quality, high-strength steel, and hot-dip galvanisation will ensure a long and low-maintenance service life and provide benefit to the community for decades to come."

Gavin Hulme, Operations Director at Eric Wright Civil Engineering said, "We're proud to have worked in collaboration with South Lanarkshire Council and Acrow to deliver this technically demanding replacement bridge over the river Clyde just twelve months after starting on site. It's been a privilege to work on this project and deliver this much-needed infrastructure that will connect the community."

Acrow has been serving the transportation and construction industries for more than 70 years with a wide range of modular steel bridging solutions for permanent, temporary, military and emergency use. Acrow's extensive international presence includes leadership in the development and implementation of bridge infrastructure projects in over 150 countries across Africa, Asia, the Americas, Europe and the Middle East.

