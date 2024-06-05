Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 05.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Polymetall-Aktie: Bahnbrechendes Bohrloch könnte Metallknappheit lösen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12CNG | ISIN: SE0002480442 | Ticker-Symbol: 9EE
München
05.06.24
08:02 Uhr
6,330 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ZINZINO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZINZINO AB 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
05.06.2024 10:36 Uhr
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT MAY 2024

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 24%, compared with the previous year.

The revenue in May for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 23 % and amounted to SEK 172.3 (139.9) million. Faun Pharma's external sales increased by 31 % and amounted to SEK 9.2 (7.0) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 24 % to SEK 181.5 (146.9) million compared with the previous year.

Accumulated revenue for January - May 2024 increased by 21 % to SEK 802.2 (661.8) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions,MSEK

24-May

23-May

Change

YTD 2024

YTD 2023

Change

The Nordics

25.3

26,0

-3 %

118.6

121.1

-2 %

Central Europe

49.2

34.2

44 %

214.1

154.4

39 %

East Europe

34.7

34.0

2 %

159.5

157.1

2 %

South & West Europe

33.2

25.0

33 %

130.2

89.6

45 %

The Baltics

8.8

7.6

16 %

40.8

35.7

14 %

North America

15.1

7,0

116 %

65.8

32.4

103 %

Asia-Pacific

4.7

4.7

0 %

22.5

25.5

-12 %

Africa

1.3

1.4

-7 %

5.7

6.2

-8 %

Zinzino

172.3

139.9

23 %

757.2

622.0

22 %

Faun Pharma

9.2

7.0

31 %

45.0

39.8

13 %

Zinzino Group

181.5

146.9

24 %

802.2

661.8

21 %

Countries in regions:

-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Turkey
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand
-Africa: South Africa

For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge: marketing@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser: Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/zinzino/r/zinzino-ab--publ--preliminary-sales-report-may-2024,c3995447

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/10976/3995447/92ebe4d7be0abd3b.pdf

2405 Pressrelease Salesreport EN

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zinzino-ab-publ-preliminary-sales-report-may-2024-302164564.html

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.