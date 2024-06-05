ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT MAY 2024

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 24%, compared with the previous year.
The revenue in May for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 23 % and amounted to SEK 172.3 (139.9) million. Faun Pharma's external sales increased by 31 % and amounted to SEK 9.2 (7.0) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 24 % to SEK 181.5 (146.9) million compared with the previous year.
Accumulated revenue for January - May 2024 increased by 21 % to SEK 802.2 (661.8) million.
Revenues were distributed as follows:
Regions,MSEK
24-May
23-May
Change
YTD 2024
YTD 2023
Change
The Nordics
25.3
26,0
-3 %
118.6
121.1
-2 %
Central Europe
49.2
34.2
44 %
214.1
154.4
39 %
East Europe
34.7
34.0
2 %
159.5
157.1
2 %
South & West Europe
33.2
25.0
33 %
130.2
89.6
45 %
The Baltics
8.8
7.6
16 %
40.8
35.7
14 %
North America
15.1
7,0
116 %
65.8
32.4
103 %
Asia-Pacific
4.7
4.7
0 %
22.5
25.5
-12 %
Africa
1.3
1.4
-7 %
5.7
6.2
-8 %
Zinzino
172.3
139.9
23 %
757.2
622.0
22 %
Faun Pharma
9.2
7.0
31 %
45.0
39.8
13 %
Zinzino Group
181.5
146.9
24 %
802.2
661.8
21 %
Countries in regions:
-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Turkey
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand
-Africa: South Africa
For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, zinzino.com
Pictures for publication free of charge: marketing@zinzino.com
Certified Adviser: Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)
