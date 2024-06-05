Coway Co., Ltd.: Coway Launches Affordable, Cylindrical Model for Small Spaces: The Airmega 100

First Airmega With 360° Air Intake Turns Cozy Areas Into Wellness Sanctuaries With Robust, 3-Stage, HEPA Air Filtration System

AMSTERDAM, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coway, a leading wellness tech company, newly launched the Airmega 100 air purifier, Airmega's first cylindrical model offering an affordable and robust solution for smaller spaces within its product lineup in Europe.

Coway is introducing the Airmega 100 for Europeans seeking protection against hay fever and allergy season. It is reported that hay fever season starts earlier and lasts longer over the last 20 years with climate change. This calls for the need for effective protective measures against pollen and allergies. The Airmega 100 has been meticulously designed with features that promote healthy air and rejuvenating rest amid hay fever season.

Featuring 360° air intake and a 3-stage HEPA filtration system, the Airmega 100 efficiently filters harmful pollutants and purifies the air within 63m2 space every hour. Using proprietary technology, the Airmega 100 captures 99.999% of nano-sized particles down to 0.01 microns, which is smaller than most allergens, bacteria, mold and pollen, and removes smoke and unpleasant odors, ensuring healthier indoor air.

Its smaller footprint and coverage area make it a perfect option for apartments, bedrooms, nurseries, home offices, pet sleeping areas, dorm rooms, closets, or other enclosed spaces. The Airmega 100 weighs 3kg and stands at 39.5cm tall.

The Airmega 100's benefits include:

Whisper Quiet Sleep Mode (20dB) & Nightlight: The nightlight in the display provides gentle illumination that won't disrupt your rest, and sensitive sleepers can activate Sleep Mode to turn off all lighting. At only 20 decibels - the volume of a whisper - the Airmega 100 is quieter than top competitors as it generates fresh air overnight.

Powerful Filtration & 360° Air Intake : 3-in-1 True HEPA Filter with year-long filter longevity, the Airmega 100 features 360° air intake and a 3-stage HEPA filtration system that efficiently filters harmful pollutants. It helps ease symptoms for those who suffer from allergy or hay fever by reducing the amount of particulate matters - allergen, pollen, dust and pet dander.

Energy Saving Technology: The ENERGY STAR-certified device's power consumption is only 25W (watts per hour), which is lower than competitors' and reduces electricity costs. To save even more energy, set the Airmega 100 to automatically turn off after one, two, four or eight hours.

Real-Time Air Quality Indicator (AQI): AQI lighting in the display changes color to provide updates on the space's air quality: blue (good), green (moderate), orange (bad), and purple (very bad).

Auto Mode & Precise Particle Sensor: When in Auto Mode, the particle sensor assesses the air quality and automatically adjusts airflow to the appropriate speed. At only PM2.5, the sensor is more sensitive than most other air purifiers on the market.

Year-Long Filter Longevity: The Airmega 100's filter only needs to be changed about once a year, which means money savings on replacement costs. Lights automatically indicate when the filters need to be replaced.

To learn more about the Airmega 100 or purchase it in your market, visit Coway's official website or Amazon.

About Coway Co., Ltd.

Established in Korea in 1989, Coway, the "Best Life Solution Company," is a leading environmental home appliances company making people's lives healthy and comfortable with innovative home appliances such as water purifiers, air purifiers, bidets, and mattresses. The company's most recent venture, the BEREX brand, aims to improve sleep and wellness through cutting-edge mattresses and massage chairs. Since being founded, Coway has become a leader in the environmental home appliances industry, with intensive research, engineering, development, and customer service. The company has proven dedication to innovation with award-winning products, home health expertise, unrivaled market share, customer satisfaction, and brand recognition. Coway continues to innovate by diversifying product lines and accelerating overseas business in Malaysia, the USA, Thailand, China, Indonesia, Vietnam, Japan, and Europe, based on the business success in Korea. For more information, please visit http://en.coway.com or https://en.coway.com/blogs/news.

