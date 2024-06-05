

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's industrial production expanded as expected in April after falling in the previous month, data from the statistical office INSEE showed on Wednesday.



Industrial output advanced 0.5 percent on a monthly basis, reversing a 0.2 percent fall in the previous month. Further, this was the strongest rise in five months.



Similarly, manufacturing output rebounded 0.4 percent in April versus a 0.4 percent decline in March.



Within manufacturing output, the manufacture of machinery and equipment goods grew 2.7 percent over the month.



Meanwhile, the manufacturing of food products and beverage goods declined by 3.7 percent, and that of coke and refined petroleum products slid by 0.6 percent.



Data showed that transport equipment output contracted 2.6 percent in April, reversing a 2.1 percent rise a month ago. Mining and quarrying output remained flat compared to March, while constructoion production was 1.0 percent lower.



