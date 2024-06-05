DJ Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Banks UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Banks UCITS ETF (USDCB5 LN) Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Banks UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Jun-2024 / 10:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Banks UCITS ETF DEALING DATE: 04-Jun-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 128.5909 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 388234 CODE: USDCB5 LN ISIN: FR0010688176 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010688176 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USDCB5 LN Sequence No.: 326090 EQS News ID: 1918711 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

June 05, 2024 04:40 ET (08:40 GMT)