Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 05

05 June 2024

The Company announces the following unaudited estimates as at Valuation 04 June 2024

Total Assets Excluding current year income and expenses £50.858million Including current year income and expenses £51.113million Net asset value per Ordinary share (undiluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 268.00p Including current year income and expenses 269.36p Net asset value per Ordinary share (diluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 267.60p Including current year income and expenses 268.83p

A monthly fact sheet and copies of the company's most recent interim and full annual reports and

accounts are available for download from http://www.jupiteram.com/JGC and on request from the email address below.

Enquiries:

Nick Black

Director - Investment Trusts

Jupiter Asset Management Limited, Company Secretary

investmentcompanies@jupiteram.com

020 3817 1000