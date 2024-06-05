1,4-Butanediol Market worth $11.1 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "1,4-Butanediol Market by Type (Synthetic, and Bio-Based), Applications (THF, PBT, GBL and PU), Technology Type (Reppe, Davy , Butadiene , Propylene Oxide) and Region (Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America) - Global Forecast to 2029", is projected to grow from USD 7.8 billion in 2024 to USD 11.1 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. The growth of the 1,4-butanediol market is expected to be fueled by several factors. Firstly, increasing demand for 1,4-butanediol-derived products across industries such as automotive, textiles, electronics, and pharmaceuticals is a significant driver. Additionally, advancements in production technologies, including bio-based processes and improved catalysts, are enhancing efficiency and reducing costs, thereby boosting market growth. Furthermore, rising environmental concerns and regulations are driving the adoption of bio-based 1,4-butanediol in the manufacturing of biodegradable plastics and sustainable materials.

The Gamma Butyrolactone, by application, is expected to be the fastest market from during the forecast period.

Gamma Butyrolactone is expected to be the fastest-growing application segment within the 1,4-butanediol market due to several factors. This is attributed to increasing demand for GBL as a solvent and chemical intermediate across industries like pharmaceuticals, electronics, and plastics. Moreover, the growth in end-use sectors such as pharmaceuticals and electronics, particularly notable in regions like Japan, further propels the demand for gamma-butyrolactone. The favourable regulatory environment and rising adoption of gamma-butyrolactone (GBL) in pharmaceuticals and agrochemicals also contribute to its projected growth. Additionally, technological advancements enabling more efficient and cost-effective GBL production from 1,4-butanediol are expected to fuel its market expansion.

The bio-based 1,4-butanediol type segment is projected to lead the global 1,4-butanediol market during the forecast period.

Bio-based 1,4-butanediol is expected to be the fastest-growing type segment within the 1,4-butanediol market by value due to several factors. Firstly, increasing environmental concerns and regulations are driving the demand for sustainable alternatives to traditional petroleum-based chemicals. Bio-based 1,4-butanediol, derived from renewable feedstocks such as biomass and agricultural waste, aligns with these sustainability goals, making it increasingly attractive to industries seeking eco-friendly solutions. Additionally, advancements in biotechnology and fermentation processes have enhanced the efficiency and scalability of bio-based 1,4-butanediol production, reducing costs and improving accessibility. Moreover, growing consumer awareness and preference for environmentally friendly products further stimulate the adoption of bio-based 1,4 butanediol in various applications, including polymers, plastics, and pharmaceuticals.

Asia Pacific in the 1,4-butanediol market is projected to grow at the largest region.

Asia Pacific is the largest consumer of 1,4-butanediol, in terms of value. Write in summarised way "The Asia-Pacific region is the largest market for 1,4-butanediol due to several key factors. Firstly, the region's dominance in the 1,4-butanediol market is attributed to its high growth potential and increasing demand for various applications like tetrahydrofuran (THF), polyurethane (PU), and other derivatives. The market in Asia-Pacific is influenced by factors such as industrial growth, technological advancements, and a significant presence of key players like BASF SE, DCC, and others. These elements collectively contribute to the region's leading position in the 1,4-butanediol market, making it the largest market share holder in 2023.

Some of the leading players in 1,4-butanediol market are DCC (Taiwan), BASF-SE (Germany), Xinjiang Tianye Group Co., Ltd. (China), Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation (Japan) and Nan Ya Plastics Corporation (Taiwan) among others.

