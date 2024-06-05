Anzeige
Mittwoch, 05.06.2024
Polymetall-Aktie: Bahnbrechendes Bohrloch könnte Metallknappheit lösen!
WKN: A3DQ02 | ISIN: CA02312A1066 | Ticker-Symbol: 72Q
Frankfurt
05.06.24
08:26 Uhr
0,835 Euro
-0,065
-7,22 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
05.06.2024 12:34 Uhr
76 Leser
NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Amaroq Minerals Ltd. - Increase in share capital

With reference to announcements made public by Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (symbol:
AMRQ) on June 4, 2024, the total nominal value of the company's listed share
capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be increased on June 6, 2024. 

ISIN                    IS0000034569          
Company name                Amaroq Minerals Ltd       
Total share capital before the increase   326.455.446 (326.455.446 shares)
Increase in share capital          963.281 (963.281 shares)    
Total share capital following the increase 327.418.727 (327.418.727 shares)
Nominal value of each share         ISK 1              
Symbol                   AMRQ              
Orderbook ID                273304
