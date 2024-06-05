NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Amaroq Minerals Ltd. - Increase in share capital

With reference to announcements made public by Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (symbol: AMRQ) on June 4, 2024, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be increased on June 6, 2024. ISIN IS0000034569 Company name Amaroq Minerals Ltd Total share capital before the increase 326.455.446 (326.455.446 shares) Increase in share capital 963.281 (963.281 shares) Total share capital following the increase 327.418.727 (327.418.727 shares) Nominal value of each share ISK 1 Symbol AMRQ Orderbook ID 273304