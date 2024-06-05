

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $300.1 million, or $1.38 per share. This compares with $299.0 million, or $1.35 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Dollar Tree Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $311.5 million or $1.43 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.2% to $7.63 billion from $7.32 billion last year.



Dollar Tree Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $300.1 Mln. vs. $299.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.38 vs. $1.35 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $7.63 Bln vs. $7.32 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.00 - $1.10 Next quarter revenue guidance: $7.3 - $7.6 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $6.50 - $7.00 Full year revenue guidance: $31.0 - $32.0 Bln



