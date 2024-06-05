Spirit Electronics announces authorized distribution for ISOCOM Limited, an optoelectronics and microelectronics manufacturer serving aerospace and defense industries. ISOCOM products hold flight heritage in space and offer a range of solutions including hermetically packaged and radiation-hardened solutions for optocouplers, power MOSFETs, solid state relays, voltage regulators and more.

"ISOCOM offers high-reliability components that will support the growing New Space sector, including diverse space and satellite applications," says Spirit CEO Marti McCurdy. "Our customers are eager for ISOCOM products through this authorized distribution opportunity."

ISOCOM Limited was founded in 1980 by CEO and Managing Director Thomas Bayat. With over 35 years of experience, ISOCOM has supported space programs such as the International Space Station, Galileo, and the European Space Agency's ExoMars PanCam rover. ISOCOM components have undergone radiation testing through NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory, and the company offers rad-hard space-grade products screened to MIL-PRF-38534 Class K and MIL-PRF-19500 JANS specifications.

Based in the United Kingdom, ISOCOM will have greater access to the American aerospace and defense markets through Spirit Electronics distribution and value-added services. "ISOCOM offers quality components and products that fit our customers' high-reliability needs with faster manufacturing lead times," explains Spirit's McCurdy. "Spirit manages ITAR and domestic supply chain requirements as ISOCOM's authorized distributor to make these high-rel products more readily available in the US market."

Spirit Electronics offers ISOCOM alongside a comprehensive line card of authorized industry-leading manufacturers. In addition to authorized distribution, Spirit provides MIL-STD-883 testing, radiation testing, foundry services, ASIC programs and circuit card assembly supporting space programs from commercial satellite missions to government-commercial partnerships.

About Spirit Electronics:

Spirit Electronics is an end-to-end supply chain services company headquartered in Phoenix, AZ. Spirit offers MIL-STD-883 testing, circuit card assembly, device analysis, ASIC programs, foundry services and authorized distribution of high-reliability electronic components. Spirit's supply chain solutions are changing the definition of distribution by providing full-turnkey OSAT (outsourced semiconductor assembly and test) services to deliver products to aerospace and defense customers fully qualified and ready for use. Spirit is a veteran-owned, woman-owned small business (VOWOSB) with HUBZone certification founded in 1979. For more information, visit https://www.spiritelectronics.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240605355134/en/

Contacts:

Sam Matheson

smatheson@spiritelectronics.com

(480) 998-1533