WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for United Natural Foods (UNFI):
Earnings: -$21 million in Q3 vs. $7 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.34 in Q3 vs. $0.12 in the same period last year. Excluding items, United Natural Foods reported adjusted earnings of $6 million or $0.10 per share for the period.
Analysts projected $0.03 per share Revenue: $7.50 billion in Q3 vs. $7.51 billion in the same period last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: (-$0.20) - ($0.20) Full year revenue guidance: $30.5 - $31.0 Bln
