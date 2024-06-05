

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for United Natural Foods (UNFI):



Earnings: -$21 million in Q3 vs. $7 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.34 in Q3 vs. $0.12 in the same period last year. Excluding items, United Natural Foods reported adjusted earnings of $6 million or $0.10 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.03 per share Revenue: $7.50 billion in Q3 vs. $7.51 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: (-$0.20) - ($0.20) Full year revenue guidance: $30.5 - $31.0 Bln



