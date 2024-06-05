

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Wednesday.



The yen declined to a record low of 175.14 against the Swiss franc, from an early high of 173.79.



The yen fell to 170.00 against the euro and 199.64 against the pound, from early highs of 168.41 and 197.68, respectively.



Against the U.S., Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen edged down to 156.30, 104.01, 96.75 and 114.29 from early highs of 154.78, 102.91, 95.59 and 113.14, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 173.00 against the euro, 201.00 against the pound, 162.00 against the greenback, 106.00 against the aussie, 98.00 against the kiwi and 117.00 against the loonie.



