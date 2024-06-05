

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) raised its adjusted bottom line results guidance for the full-year 2024, while maintaining annual net sales outlook.



For fiscal 2024, the company now projects a loss in a range of $1.85 to $1.45 per share and adjusted results between a loss of $0.20 per share and earnings of $0.20 per share on net sales between $30.5 billion and $31.0 billion.



Previously, the company expected a loss in the range of $1.70 to $1.08 per share and adjusted results between a loss of $0.56 per share and earnings of $0.06 per share on net sales between $30.5 billion and $31.0 billion.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report a loss of $0.06 per share on net sales of $30.78 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



