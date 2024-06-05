

CAMDEN (dpa-AFX) - Campbell Soup Co. (CPB) revealed earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $133 million, or $0.44 per share. This compares with $160 million, or $0.53 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Campbell Soup Co. reported adjusted earnings of $224 million or $0.75 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.70 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.3% to $2.37 billion from $2.23 billion last year.



Campbell Soup Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $133 Mln. vs. $160 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.44 vs. $0.53 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $2.37 Bln vs. $2.23 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.07 to $3.10



