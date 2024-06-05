Enterra Corporation Provides Future Plan Update

Enterra Corporation provides updates on future plans regarding products and services, lines of business, government incentives, and support for the sixteen critical infrastructure sectors the company is focusing on.

Enterra Corp (OTC PINK:ETER) (the "Company" or "Enterra") is proud to provide a corporate update on our strategic roadmap. This update highlights the depth, breadth, and dynamic opportunities for our product stack, which features the Internet of Things (IoT), Cybersecurity, and Artificial Intelligence (AI). As these foundational technologies continue to shape the global marketplace, Enterra is uniquely positioned to leverage their potential for large-scale growth and transformative impact in these multi-billion dollar markets. The company will focus on the government-mandated sixteen critical infrastructure sectors and programs that provide incentives for Enterra's cutting edge technologies.

Our Products and Services:

Enterra is proud to showcase its expansive range of products and services across three key Lines of Business: IoT, Cybersecurity, and Arti?cial Intelligence.

In IoT, we offer solutions from Uni?ed Data Warehouses and Device Management Platforms to advanced Secure Communication Protocols like MQTT and CoAP. Our integration services include CRM and ERP with real-time dashboards, Software-De?ned Networking (SDN), and cutting-edge technologies in Edge and Fog Computing. Additionally, we are at the forefront of deploying 5G and next-generation wireless technologies along with Hybrid and Multi-cloud integrations.

Within our Cybersecurity business, Enterra provides robust tools including Early Warning Cyber Systems (EWC), Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASB), and comprehensive platforms like Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response (SOAR). Our innovative use of AI-Powered Security Analytics, Machine Learning-based Threat Detection, and technologies like Decentralized Identity (DID) Management, Blockchain, Zero Trust Security, and Extended Detection and Response (XDR) ensure superior protection and data integrity.

Our Arti?cial Intelligence division is revolutionizing operations with Robotic Process Automation (RPA) enhanced by AI, Natural Language Processing (NLP), Automated Machine Learning (AutoML), AI-powered Predictive Analytics, Generative AI for content creation, and Reinforcement Learning for operational optimization, particularly within Supply Chain Management. Enterra continues to lead and rede?ne industry standards through these comprehensive, sophisticated technological solutions.

Enterra's Core Business Lines: The untapped potential in IoT, Cybersecurity, and AI Markets

The future of Enterra's three core business lines-IoT, Cybersecurity, and Arti?cial Intelligence-presents signi?cant growth opportunities, with each market poised for substantial expansion. The IoT market is projected to enable between $5.5 trillion and $12.6 trillion in value globally by 2030, driven by innovations such as edge computing and AI-driven analytics (McKinsey & Company). The Cybersecurity market, valued at approximately $172 billion in 2023, is expected to exceed $420 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 13.8%, potentially surpassing $2 trillion over the next two decades (Fortune Business Insights/Industry Report).

Meanwhile, the AI market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 15.83%, reaching a market volume of $738.80 billion by 2030, with AI investments accelerating by 20-50% due to the COVID-19 pandemic (Statista, Accenture, McKinsey). These projections underscore the vast total addressable market for Enterra's innovative solutions in IoT, Cybersecurity, and AI, offering unparalleled growth potential for our investors and stakeholders.

How we Engage with Government Incentives:

Enterra is strategically positioned to leverage a signi?cant total addressable market of $1,037 billion, made available through the Infrastructure Investments and Jobs Act (IIJA). Our offerings span across critical sectors such as cybersecurity, natural disaster prevention, energy management, broadband infrastructure, public transit, manufacturing, drinking water, freight and passenger rail, and ports. By integrating our advanced solutions in AI, IoT, and cybersecurity, Enterra is set to capitalize on the extensive funding opportunities provided in these areas. Our integrated solutions are designed to enhance efficiency, security, and resilience across all infrastructure projects, ensuring that investments are maximized for long-term bene?ts. For more detailed information about how we plan to engage with the IIJA's available incentives, see our blog posting; Enterra's Government Incentive Action Plan.

Our Approach to the 16-CI

Enterra is set to enhance across the Sixteen Critical Infrastructure sectors (16-CI) by integrating IoT, Cybersecurity, and AI solutions. In Physical Infrastructure like the Energy and Transportation Systems Sectors, we'll optimize operations and safety with AI-driven management and IoT monitoring. Information and Communications will see strengthened data security and enhanced IT infrastructure. In Economic and Financial sectors such as Chemical, Commercial Facilities, and Financial Services, our technology will monitor processes, improve venue security, and safeguard ?nancial transactions. For Public Services and Safety, including the Defense Industrial Base and Healthcare Sectors, Enterra will provide secure communications, streamline emergency services, and improve healthcare operations. Our comprehensive approach aims to bolster infrastructure resilience, public safety, and economic stability across these critical areas. For more detailed information on the 16-CI, follow the link provided. Government Mandated Critical Infrastructure.

As Enterra embarks on this journey of innovation and transformation, we invite our stakeholders and partners to join us in shaping a future where technological excellence meets societal resilience. Together, we will navigate the complexities of tomorrow's challenges, ensuring that our collective efforts not only safeguard critical infrastructure but also pave the way for a brighter and more prosperous world for generations to come. For comprehensive insights into Enterra's latest innovations, strategic initiatives, and industry perspectives, we invite you to explore our blog at Enterra Blog.

