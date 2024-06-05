

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Biotech company I-Mab (IMAB) announced Wednesday that it has entered into a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY).



The collaboration will evaluate the combination of givastomig, an investigational Claudin 18.2 x 4-1BB bispecific antibody jointly developed by I-Mab and ABL Bio, with Bristol Myers Squibb's immune checkpoint inhibitor, nivolumab, and chemotherapy (FOLFOX or CAPOX), as a potential first-line treatment for patients with advanced Claudin 18.2-positive gastric and esophageal cancers.



Under the terms of the agreement, the study will be a multi-national Phase 1 study conducted by I-Mab. Bristol Myers Squibb will supply nivolumab.



Nivolumab is an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is designed to block the PD-L1 protein on cancer cells from binding to PD-1, enhancing T-cell function and resulting in improved anti-tumor responses.



