WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Brown-Forman Corp. (BFB) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $266 million, or $0.56 per share. This compares with $207 million, or $0.43 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.2% to $964 million from $1.05 billion last year.
Brown-Forman Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
