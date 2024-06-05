

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Brown-Forman Corp. (BFB) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $266 million, or $0.56 per share. This compares with $207 million, or $0.43 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.2% to $964 million from $1.05 billion last year.



Brown-Forman Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $266 Mln. vs. $207 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.56 vs. $0.43 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $964 Mln vs. $1.05 Bln last year.



