

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) announced Wednesday that Anat Ashkenazi has resigned as chief financial officer to pursue a career opportunity outside of the pharmaceutical industry.



Ashkenazi will continue to serve at full capacity in her role and as a member of Lilly's Executive Committee through July 2024. An internal and external search for her successor is actively underway.



Prior to serving as Lilly's CFO, Ashkenazi was senior vice president, controller, and chief financial officer of Lilly Research Laboratories. In this role, she oversaw the CFOs of the company's commercial businesses, as well as those for research and development, manufacturing and quality, and G&A functions.



She also led the corporate strategy team and business transformation office. Previously, she served as CFO for several of the company's global business areas.



