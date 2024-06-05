Anzeige
PR Newswire
05.06.2024 14:30 Uhr
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Director Declaration

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 05

DIRECTOR DECLARATION

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc

(LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59)

Director Declaration

As required by Listing Rule 9.6.14R (1), BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc hereby gives notification that Mrs Louise Nash, a non-executive director of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive director of Octopus AIM VCT plc with effect from 1 July 2024.

Enquiries:

Kevin Mayger
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary

Tel: 020 7743 1098

Date: 5 June 2024


