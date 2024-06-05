Vicinity Motor Corp. Appoints Respected Transit Sales Veteran Jeff Madura as Senior Director of Sales

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2024 / Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV)(TSXV:VMC) ("Vicinity" or the "Company"), a North American supplier of commercial electric vehicles, today announced the appointment of Jeff Madura, a veteran commercial vehicle sales executive, as Senior Director of Sales to lead the Company's sales activities throughout North America.

Jeff Madura has over 29 years of experience in the transit bus industry as an experienced general manager of national teams focused on bus sales, business development, alternative fuels and zero emission vehicles, technical sales, and dealer sales. Prior to joining Vicinity, he was Director of Public Sector Sales for North America for Van Hool NV of Belgium, where he led strategic development of Van Hool's North American transit and motorcoach markets and directed the company's interest in alternative fuels and zero emission vehicles. Previously he led Master's Transportation municipal and government sales team as Director. He has also held sales and leadership positions with manufacturing OEM's and Tier 1 commercial suppliers.

"Jeff has an established a track record for leading commercial sales teams in private industry and government sales across the US," said Brent Phillips, President of Vicinity Motor Corp. "With his experience across multiple leading transportation brands and zero emission transit vehicles, he will focus on sales development, brand positioning, marketing and dealer initiatives. His wealth of knowledge of the North American commercial bus industry is a significant asset to the company as we continue to penetrate this market where significant regulatory developments and infrastructure investments for both EVs and public transit are driving demand. We welcome Jeff to the Vicinity senior leadership team and look forward to his expertise in further growing our market share throughout North America."

Madura added: "Vicinity's established line of vehicles, demonstrated sales success, and recent US manufacturing expansion have positioned the company to increase sales throughout North America. I look forward to helping to shape the future of Vicinity, leveraging my industry and customer relationships to build market share for both transit buses and commercial trucks."

About Vicinity Motor Corp.

Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV)(TSXV:VMC) ("VMC") is a North American supplier of electric vehicles for both public and commercial enterprise use. The Company leverages a dealer network and close relationships with world-class manufacturing partners to supply its flagship electric, CNG and clean-diesel Vicinity buses, as well as the VMC 1200 electric truck to the transit and industrial markets. For more information, please visit www.vicinitymotorcorp.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Vicinity's expectations include uncertainties relating to the economic conditions in the markets in which Vicinity operates, vehicle sales volume, anticipated future sales growth, market prices and supply for parts and materials, the success of Vicinity's operational strategies, the vehicle assembly facility in the State of Washington being capable of operating in the manner intended by management, the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, the recoverability of the Optimal intangible asset and other macro economic factors on supply chain recovery to pre-pandemic levels, related government-imposed restrictions on operations, the success of Vicinity's strategic partnerships, the ability of the Company to extend or modify existing debt terms; and other risk and uncertainties disclosed in Vicinity's reports and documents filed with applicable securities regulatory authorities from time to time. Vicinity's forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made. Vicinity assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

