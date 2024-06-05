'We Cannot Remain Silent' - Chosen People Ministries Will Host 'Oppose Antisemitism: Stop the Hate' Event in New York City

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2024 / In response to increasing antisemitism-a global scourge that goes beyond the Middle East-Chosen People Ministries will host a rally in New York City that will seek to confront and combat this dangerous rising tide of hatred through education, solidarity, and prayer.

Chosen People Ministries, a global organization dedicated to sharing the love of the Messiah with Jewish people worldwide, is proud to announce its upcoming event titled "Oppose Antisemitism: Stop the Hate," held June 20, 2024, at Palladium Times Square in Manhattan. The event is co-sponsored by the Alliance for the Peace of Jerusalem.

In the wake of the events following the massacre in Israel on October 7, antisemitic incidents have been on the rise globally, targeting Jewish communities with hateful rhetoric, violence, and discrimination.

"We cannot stand idly by while antisemitism continues to spread its pernicious ideology," said Dr. Mitch Glaser, President of Chosen People Ministries. "We must take action to support the Jewish people and oppose the genocidal attacks of Hamas, and various other Iranian proxies like Hezbollah, as well as the growing anti-Jewish movement in the United States and Europe."

Recognizing the urgent need to address this alarming trend, Chosen People Ministries is mobilizing individuals from all walks of life to unite in solidarity and stand against antisemitism.

The upcoming rally will feature insightful speakers, worship, and teaching designed to raise awareness about the dangers of antisemitism and empower attendees to take meaningful action in their communities. From exploring the historical roots of antisemitism to examining its modern manifestations, participants will gain valuable insights into combatting this age-old hatred.

"We look back at the Christians in Nazi Germany and say, 'Why didn't they stand up and speak out? Why were they so silent? Why were they such cowards?'" says speaker Michael Brown, PhD, a Jewish believer and prolific author, motivational speaker, adjunct professor and host of The Line of Fire radio program. "How will history look back on us? This murderous tide of antisemitism is rising today, on our watch and in our day. How will we respond?"

The "Oppose Antisemitism: Stop the Hate" event is open to people of all faiths and backgrounds who share a commitment to combating antisemitism and promoting a world where all people are treated with dignity and respect.

Event Details:

Date: June 20, 2024

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Palladium Times Square, New York City

Registration: https://www.chosenpeople.com/opposeantisemitism/

"As an organization committed to the welfare of the Jewish people, Chosen People Ministries refuses to remain silent in the face of hatred and bigotry," Dr. Glaser said. "Through events like 'Oppose Antisemitism: Stop the Hate,' we hope to inspire individuals to become agents of change and champions of tolerance and understanding."

Everyone is encouraged to join Chosen People Ministries in taking a stand against antisemitism and working toward a brighter future for all.

For more information about "Oppose Antisemitism: Stop the Hate," and to register, please visit https://www.chosenpeople.com/opposeantisemitism/.

About Chosen People Ministries: Chosen People Ministries is a global organization dedicated to proclaiming the Gospel message of salvation in Jesus the Messiah to Jewish people around the world. With a rich history spanning over 125 years, Chosen People Ministries is committed to sharing the love of the Messiah with Jewish people through innovative outreach initiatives, discipleship programs, and humanitarian aid projects.

