Rich's: Rich Products is Serving Up Sweet Inspiration, Innovation and Immersive Experiences at IDDBA 2024

Global food company to showcase creative application ideas and live demos that deliver on key bakery trends

Global, family-owned food company Rich Products (Rich's) is bringing innovation, inspiration and unique immersive experiences to the 2024 International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) conference (booth #3015), taking place on June 9-11 in Houston, TX. From trending application ideas and live product demos to a future-focused digital hub, Rich's is helping show attendees stay ahead of the evolving bakery landscape through its robust portfolio of creative bakery solutions.

"At Rich's, we're constantly innovating to help customers stay ahead of the curve and meet consumer demands," said Rachel McCrone, Director, Customer Marketing Bakery/Deli. "We're looking forward to showcasing a wide array of our bakery solutions at IDDBA through creative activations that will not only help customers gain key market insights, but also expand their offerings to drive excitement for consumers and ultimately, grow their business."

Innovative Application Displays

To help attendees deliver on key bakery trends driven by rapidly evolving consumer needs, Rich's is showcasing three main displays at the show:

Leveraging Hispanic Flavors to Drive Demand - Ethnically-inspired solutions, particularly traditional Hispanic items, like Tres leches cakes, churros, bolillo rolls and seasonal desserts, are a key demand driver within fresh bakery. In fact, according to Datassential, 47% of U.S. consumers are interested in global desserts. Rich's will spotlight its Tres leches products at IDDBA, providing live demonstrations that showcase the versatility of its products, including flavors and colors, to help bakeries attract new customers. The demos will highlight how the products can be used in mass production, as well as how other non-traditional flavors, like Rich's Bettercreme Strawberry, Chantilly, and Chocolate, can be used to make delicious and colorful offerings that can be enjoyed for any holiday, including Hispanic events such as Mother's Day and Day of the Dead.

Tapping into Seasonal Trends with Rich's Bettercreme: Seasonal flavors and colors are a huge opportunity area to drive demand, as consumer requests for fun, on-trend solutions have grown. Rich's will showcase its entire Flavored and Colored Bettercreme portfolio at the show, highlighting how it can be promoted seasonally to drive demand with on-trend, easy-to-execute flavor designs for the entire year. The display will feature a variety of decorating formats, including 8-inch rounds for upscale gourmet presentations, 5-inch rounds for easy execution at the store level, as well as creative applications for brownies, cream puffs, and message cookies.

Having Fun with Funfetti®- Earlier this year, Rich's and Hometown Food Company announced a new partnership bringing the first and only Funfetti in-store bakery (ISB) products to the market. The duo launched several Funfetti products, including a fully finished celebration cake, ice cream cake, cheesecake, cheesecake single service slice, Bettercreme whipped icing and uniced cake layers. At IDDBA, Rich's will showcase a full Funfetti display, showing attendees the range of this platform - from fully finished, retail-ready items to versatile components enabling production efficiency and customizable solutions.

Live Demonstrations

Led by Rich's team of talented bakery technicians and experts, the company will host a series of live, interactive product demos and engaging presentations, sharing valuable insight into emerging category trends, consumer preferences, and the future of fresh bakery including:

Seasonally Inspired Application Ideas featuring Rich's Signature Ready Portfolio: June 9 from 2:00 - 2:30 p.m.

Rich's Tres Leches Cakes Versatility: June 10 from 2:00 - 2:30 p.m.

Fuel the Future Digital Hub

A state-of-the-art touch screen and digital experience, Rich's "Fuel the Future" digital hub will showcase Rich's commitment to future-focused growth and innovation, while providing attendees with an array of dynamic content, including consumer engagement strategies, research and insights, new product launches, sustainability initiatives and more. As part of it digital hub, Rich's will also feature a series of virtual training programs, which are available through Rich's Academy - a free online platform that helps food industry professionals at all stages of their career build their skills, tap into industry trends and take courses that qualify for continuing education credits or units from accrediting organizations.

To learn more about Rich's full spectrum of bakery and dessert offerings, visit www.richsusa.com/business-solutions/in-store-bakery.

MEET RICH'S.

Rich's, also known as Rich Products Corporation, is a family-owned food company dedicated to inspiring possibilities. From cakes and icings to pizza, appetizers and specialty toppings, our products are used in homes, restaurants and bakeries around the world. Beyond great food, our customers also gain insights to help them stay competitive, no matter their size. Our portfolio includes creative solutions geared at helping food industry professionals compete in foodservice, retail, in-store bakery, deli, and prepared foods among others. Working in 100 locations globally, with annual sales exceeding $5.8 billion, Rich's is a global leader with a focus on everything that families make...possible.

Rich's® - Infinite Possibilities. One Family.

Learn more at Richs.com or join the conversation on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

ABOUT HOMETOWN FOOD COMPANY

Hometown Food Company, based in Chicago, IL, was formed by Brynwood Partners in August 2018. The portfolio includes the exclusive U.S. rights to the iconic Pillsbury brand's shelf-stable baking products, including Funfetti®, along with the Hungry Jack®, Arrowhead Mills®, White Lily®, Jim Dandy®, De Wafelbakkers® and Martha White® brands. Hometown expanded its portfolio of brands in January 2023 by acquiring the Birch Benders® brand.

