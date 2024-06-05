Sigma's alignment with Snowflake continues to take data democratisation to new heights globally

Sigma today announced at Snowflake's annual user conference, Snowflake Data Cloud Summit 2024, that it has been named the Snowflake AI Data Cloud Product Business Intelligence Partner of the Year award winner by Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company. The accolade comes on the heels of Sigma's launch of two Snowflake Native Apps on Snowflake Marketplace.

Sigma was recognized for its achievements as part of the Snowflake AI Data Cloud, helping joint customers align around a common language to iterate and build data products faster. Sigma provides accessible, scalable, collaborative tools and features that enable business users to immediately explore, analyse, develop and present timely insights faster and more easily with dynamic, real-time access to the AI Data Cloud.

"We've seen significant demand for Sigma from Snowflake customers in EMEA, who have made substantial investments in building a single source of truth with Snowflake," said Stuart Simmons, Vice President of Sigma EMEA. "These customers are now looking to fully democratise data access and empower their business users with self-service analytics, and Sigma is primed to meet those demands."

During Snowflake Data Cloud Summit 2024, Sigma is announcing it will be extending support operation hours given Sigma's growing UK-based team. The award-winning customer support team will now be open from 10am-2am BST to best support Sigma's EMEA customers.

"Sigma and Snowflake are fundamentally changing the data landscape together and I look forward to continuing to work with our international customers and partners to make data more accessible to everyone around the globe," said Mike Palmer, Sigma CEO. "We're continuously looking for ways to enhance the integration between Snowflake and Sigma, ensuring our joint customers like Mistral AI and HyperFinity have the advanced tools they need to thrive in a data-centric world."

"Sigma's recognition as Snowflake's AI Data Cloud Product Business Intelligence Partner of the Year for the second year in a row further validates the value they deliver to the AI Data Cloud ecosystem, and speaks to our shared mission of empowering organisations to unlock their data for business value," said Dan Waters, VP Partners Alliances EMEA at Snowflake. "We look forward to continuing to build our partnership and deepening our integration with Sigma and are focused on the next generation of innovation."

Sigma is a Double Black Diamond Partner for Snowflake's Data Cloud Summit 2024, June 3-6 in San Francisco. Sigma will also host several featured sessions at the event, including customers REI, Marathon Oil, PrismHR, and CarVal, as well as educational sessions on Sigma's capabilities with Snowflake, including Sigma's latest AI Forecasting functionality for Snowflake customers. To learn more, visit https://www.sigmacomputing.com/events/snowflake-summit-2024.

Learn more about Sigma and Snowflake here.

ABOUT SIGMA

Sigma redefines business intelligence by enabling instant, in-depth data analysis on billions of records through an intuitive spreadsheet interface. Its write-back capability and comprehensive support system accelerate organizational growth and innovation.

