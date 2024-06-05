Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Tingsvalvet Fastighets AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Tingsvalvet Fastighets AB (publ), company registration number 559177-5290, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that Tingsvalvet Fastighets AB (publ) applies for admission to trading of its shares and warrants on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to be June 12, 2024. The company has 6,440,000 class A shares, 8,739,686 class B shares, and 1,020,380 preference shares as per today's date. Shares Short name: TINGS A ------------------------------------------------------------------ Maximum Number of A-shares to be listed: 6,440,000 ------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0018534471 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Round Lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Order book ID: 338927 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Company Registration Number: 559177-5290 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Market segment: First North STO/8 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------------------------------ MIC code: SSME ------------------------------------------------------------------ Trading currency: SEK ------------------------------------------------------------------ Short name: TINGS B ------------------------------------------------------------------ Maximum Number of B-shares to be listed: 8,739,686 ------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0018534497 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Round Lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Order book ID: 338928 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Company Registration Number: 559177-5290 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Market segment: First North STO/8 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------------------------------ MIC code: SSME ------------------------------------------------------------------ Trading currency: SEK ------------------------------------------------------------------ Short name: TINGS PREF --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum Number of preference shares to be listed: 1,020,380 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0018040727 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 338929 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559177-5290 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table --------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Equity Rights Short name: TINGS TO 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum 9,660,000 number of warrants to be listed: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: One (1) option right gives the right to subscribe for two (2) new class A shares in the company once per quarter during the last 14 days of each quarter during the period from and including July 2022 to and including June 2030. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription Once per quarter during the last 14 days of each quarter during period: the period from and including July 2022 to and including June 2030. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading June 26, 2030. day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0018040800 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book 338930 ID: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market First North STO/8 segment: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size MiFID II tick size table table: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading SEK currency: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ----------------- 35 Real Estate ----------------- 3510 Real Estate ----------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Vator Securities AB. 