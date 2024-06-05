Anzeige
Mittwoch, 05.06.2024
Polymetall-Aktie: Bahnbrechendes Bohrloch könnte Metallknappheit lösen!
GlobeNewswire
05.06.2024 15:22 Uhr
47 Leser

(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Tingsvalvet Fastighets AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Tingsvalvet Fastighets AB (publ), company
registration number 559177-5290, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's
listing requirements. 

Provided that Tingsvalvet Fastighets AB (publ) applies for admission to trading
of its shares and warrants on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first
day of trading is expected to be June 12, 2024. 

The company has 6,440,000 class A shares, 8,739,686 class B shares, and
1,020,380 preference shares as per today's date. 

Shares

Short name:                TINGS A         
------------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum Number of A-shares to be listed: 6,440,000        
------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:                SE0018534471      
------------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:                1            
------------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:              338927         
------------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:       559177-5290       
------------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:              First North STO/8    
------------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:             MiFID II tick size table
------------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                 SSME          
------------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:             SEK           
------------------------------------------------------------------



Short name:                TINGS B         
------------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum Number of B-shares to be listed: 8,739,686        
------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:                SE0018534497      
------------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:                1            
------------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:              338928         
------------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:       559177-5290       
------------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:              First North STO/8    
------------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:             MiFID II tick size table
------------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                 SSME          
------------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:             SEK           
------------------------------------------------------------------



Short name:                    TINGS PREF       
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum Number of preference shares to be listed: 1,020,380        
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:                     SE0018040727      
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:                     1            
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:                   338929         
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:            559177-5290       
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:                  First North STO/8    
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:                  MiFID II tick size table
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                     SSME          
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:                 SEK           
---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Equity Rights

Short name:  TINGS TO 1                            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum    9,660,000                             
 number of                                   
 warrants to                                  
 be listed:                                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Terms:    One (1) option right gives the right to subscribe for two (2) new 
        class A shares in the company once per quarter during the last 14
        days of each quarter during the period from and including July  
        2022 to and including June 2030.                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscription Once per quarter during the last 14 days of each quarter during  
 period:    the period from and including July 2022 to and including June  
        2030.                              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last trading June 26, 2030.                          
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:  SE0018040800                           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:  1                                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Order book  338930                              
 ID:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Market    First North STO/8                         
 segment:                                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size   MiFID II tick size table                     
 table:                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:   SSME                               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Trading    SEK                                
 currency:                                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Classification

Code Name    
-----------------
35  Real Estate
-----------------
3510 Real Estate
-----------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Vator
Securities AB. For further information, please call Vator Securities AB on +46
8 580 065 99.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
